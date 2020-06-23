GARRETT — With the demand for cremation rising in popularity in recent years, Father Jim Shafer of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett wanted to meet those needs.
He contacted Casey Miller, director of Catholic Cemeteries for Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese of his wish to add a columbarium — a mausoleum for cremates — to provide a final resting place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Shafer said he was originally directed to a company that bought all its granite from China, including heavy tariffs that increased the cost.
In March, Shafer contacted Coldspring, a company located near Minneapolis, Minnesota, that offered a monument made of American granite without tariff fees at an estimated cost of $30,000.
Last week, the octagonal-shaped granite columbarium — Latin for pigeon house — arrived at the local cemetery on Hamsher Street. A heavy-duty crane was set up to lift the 23,000-pound structure onto a concrete base that was poured two weeks ago.
The monument provides 144 numbered niches to house cremates, in 12- by 12-inch or 12- by 24-inch units.
Coldspring regional sales manager Mark Mulder watched as the columbarium was laid, noting its carnelian, or reddish-colored granite, complements the nearby mausoleum that was added to the cemetery grounds in the 1920s.
Calvary Cemetery dates back to January 1897 when Garrett’s first Catholic priest, Father August Young (1886-1919) at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, purchased 8 acres of land just southwest of town along Hamsher Street at a cost of $3,000. The land was surveyed for 750 lots, “which gives promise of being the most beautiful burying ground in northern Indiana in a few years,” according to newspaper reports of the time. Father Young is interred in the cemetery.
A recent donation of 2.3 acres where the columbarium is located will add more than 1,000 ground burial sites, Shafer said. The property was a portion of land included in the sale of Electric Motors & Specialties Inc. to Michael Khorshid, who honored the wish of former owner Judy Morrill to gift the land to the parish.
The original grounds were laid out in a circular pattern more than 100 years ago, with Catholics interred on one side, protestants on the other, according to Shafer. While attractive and forward-thinking, the circular layout was not as organized as the new addition that will feature rows of burial plots. Smaller burial sites for cremates will also be offered near the columbarium. Shafer said he would like to add a statue of St. Joseph on top of the columbarium in the future.
A few lots are still available in the original cemetery, Shafer added. Some crypts in the mausoleum are possibly available, but records for sales going back several generations are not well-documented.
“We are not sure how many are already claimed by relatives in the past,” he said.
The mausoleum has been cleaned up inside, and is used for committal services during inclement weather.
For more information about lots and niches, people can contact the St. Joseph parish office. A blessing of the columbarium by Bishop Kevin Rhoades is planned later this year.
