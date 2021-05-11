Tuesday, May 11
Crispito, mexi corn, fruit, fiesta rice, milk variety.
Wednesday, May 12
Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit, biscuit, milk variety.
Thursday, May 13
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, May 14
Pizza, California blend, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, May 17
Macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, muffin, milk variety.
Tuesday, May 18
Scrambled eggs, sausage, banana blend, fruit, milk variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.