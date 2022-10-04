Civil War Round Table group meets
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in the Globe Room at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, downtown Fort Wayne.
The speaker will be Dr. George Rable from the University of Alabama on “Fredericksburg.”
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email CWRTNEI@aol.com, visit the Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI or the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.