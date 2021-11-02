Rebecca Ashcraft
HUDSON — Rebecca Ann (Bloom) Ashcraft, 70, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson and born in Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Robert Bond
ORLAND — Robert L. “Bob” Bond, 73, of Orland and formerly of Garrett, died Oct. 22, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Joan Carteaux
GARRETT — Joan L. Carteaux, 89, of Garrett, died Oct. 27, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Mettert
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Thomas E. Mettert, 74, of Crystal River, Florida and born in Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Services will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Auburn American Legion post.
Barbara Krehl
AVILLA — Barbara Jean Krehl, 93, of Avilla, died Oct. 25, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kathleen Allen
AUBURN — Kathleen Mattie Allen, 62, of Auburn, died Oct. 23, 2021.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Jerry Smith
AUBURN — Jerry D. Smith, 78, of Auburn, died Oct. 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Daniel Brown
BUTLER — Daniel Dwight Brown, 71, of Butler, died Oct. 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dan Crow
ST. JOE — Dan Richard Crow, 71, of St. Joe, died Oct. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Anthony Miller
SPENCERVILLE — Anthony Wayne Miller, 58, of Spencerville, died Oct. 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Debra Schimpf
WATERLOO — Debra Ann Schimpf, 64, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Messman
HUDSON — Kenneth Messman, 70, of Hudson, died Oct. 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Hart II
PLEASANT LAKE — Daniel L. Hart II, 54, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 26, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Mandy Havert
NAPPANEE — Mandy L. Havert, 51, of Nappanee and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 21, 2021.
Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Mark Rose
PLYMOUTH — Mark A. Rose, 75, of Plymouth and born in Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2021.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
