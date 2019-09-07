Jennifer Harris

SAINT JOE — Jennifer Jo (Ringler) Harris, 69, of Saint Joe, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn handled arrangements.

Barbara Ringler

KENDALLVILLE — Barbara Ann Ringler, 72, formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 30, 2019 at Fort Myers, Florida.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.

Merrill Hunter

KENDALLVILLE — Merrill Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy Moore

BUTLER — Nancy R. Moore, 51, of Butler, died Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at her home. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services Auburn.

Ronald Shirely

AUBURN — Ronald W. Shirely, 58, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.

Robert Gramling

AUBURN — Robert Gramling, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Imus

AUBURN – Marilyn A. (Hamman) Imus, 86, of Auburn, died Monday Sept. 2, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Boger

AUBURN — Gloria “Jane” (Dickson) Boger, 80, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is in charge of arrangements.

Jan Burtch

GOLDEN LAKE — Jan Louise Burtch, 74, of Golden Lake died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is handling arrangements.

Jane Stafford

AUBURN — Jane F. (Miller) Stafford, 82, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.

William Coburn

SAINT JOE — William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville is handling arrangements.

Dolores Peckhart

KENDALLVILLE — Dolores J. (Voges) Peckhart, 91, of Kendallville and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday Sept. 7, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.

Jerry Edwards

BUTLER – Jerry J. Edwards, 67, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Francis Bell

AUBURN – Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting with arrangements.

Richard Ahlersmeyer

ANGOLA — Richard Lee “Dick” Ahlersmeyer, 72, of Angola, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is handling arrangements.

