Jennifer Harris
SAINT JOE — Jennifer Jo (Ringler) Harris, 69, of Saint Joe, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn handled arrangements.
Barbara Ringler
KENDALLVILLE — Barbara Ann Ringler, 72, formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 30, 2019 at Fort Myers, Florida.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Merrill Hunter
KENDALLVILLE — Merrill Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Moore
BUTLER — Nancy R. Moore, 51, of Butler, died Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at her home. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services Auburn.
Ronald Shirely
AUBURN — Ronald W. Shirely, 58, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Robert Gramling
AUBURN — Robert Gramling, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Imus
AUBURN – Marilyn A. (Hamman) Imus, 86, of Auburn, died Monday Sept. 2, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Boger
AUBURN — Gloria “Jane” (Dickson) Boger, 80, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Jan Burtch
GOLDEN LAKE — Jan Louise Burtch, 74, of Golden Lake died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Jane Stafford
AUBURN — Jane F. (Miller) Stafford, 82, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
William Coburn
SAINT JOE — William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville is handling arrangements.
Dolores Peckhart
KENDALLVILLE — Dolores J. (Voges) Peckhart, 91, of Kendallville and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday Sept. 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Jerry Edwards
BUTLER – Jerry J. Edwards, 67, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Francis Bell
AUBURN – Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting with arrangements.
Richard Ahlersmeyer
ANGOLA — Richard Lee “Dick” Ahlersmeyer, 72, of Angola, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home in Fremont is handling arrangements.
