Robert Maloney
GARRETT — Robert L. "Bob" Maloney, 61, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 6, 1960, in Fort Wayne, to Paul and Yvonne (Wenker) Maloney.
A 1979 graduate of Garrett High School, Bob worked as a bagger with Scott's Grocery for 20 years.
He had an encyclopedic knowledge of television and music, and possessed a sharp mind and could recall events that happened in years past with no problem. He collected records and comic books, and enjoyed riding his bike.
Bob was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Survivors include his brothers, Edward (Betty) Maloney of Ossian, Daniel Maloney of Butler and Michael (Sandy) Maloney of Fort Wayne; sisters, Carol Maloney of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Sally Halterman, of Garrett; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David Maloney and Charles Maloney; and sister, Patricia Batchhelder.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, with visitation one half hour prior to Mass.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Contributions in Bob's memory may be directed to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen in Fort Wayne. To leave a condolence, visit thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.