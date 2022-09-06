NORTH MANCHESTER — Garrett’s boys finished ninth and the Garrett girls were 16th at the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
Twenty schools fielded full teams in the boys’ race. Gavin Weller led the Railroaders with a 10th place finish, concluding the race with a time of 17 minutes, 28.53 seconds. Nate Presswood was 31st overall and second for Garrett in 18:51.81. Aiden Boltz was 54th overall at 19:42.76.
Landon Davis was 60th overall, finishing in 19:53.35. Tyler Gater was 73rd at 20:32.42. Carter Fielden was 75th at 20:36.02 and Jaydin Stevens-DeWitt was 79th 20:45.04.
Also competing but not scored were Wade Kirby at 21:28.36, David Kueber at 22:01.65 and Ramon Sierra at 23:21.81.
Penn put its top five runners within the top 10 places and all seven scoring runners within the top 20 to cruise to the team title with 26 points. Culver Academy was a distant second with 92 points and Northrop was third with 122.
Host Manchester finished with 227 points, one better than Garrett at 228. Trinity at Greenlawn was 10th with 298. Lakewood Park was 11th at 300 and Eastside was 14th at 345.
Aida Haynes led the Garrett girls, placing 59th at 24:07.68. Addison Ebert was 62nd at 24:33.93 and Molly Martin was 70th at 25:12.77.
Brooklyn Jacobs placed 72nd at 25:19.77. Samantha Liechty was 82nd at 25:58.24. Lexi Liechty placed 100th at 28:19.10. Ayla Gilbert was 102nd at 29:05.29.
Also competing but not scored were Jada Spiece at 30:41.10 and Alli O’Connor at 30:41.32.
East Noble put its top five runners in the top 15 finishers to win the team title with 43 points. Northrop was second with 73 and NorthWood was third with 131.
Fairfield was ninth with 263 points. Eastside was 11th with 288 points, Fremont was 15th with 337 and Garrett was 16th with 345.
