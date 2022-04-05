AUBURN — Sheriff David Cserep II said being in law enforcement isn’t for everybody.
“Being in law enforcement is a calling,” he said. “It’s not a job. If anybody were to think of it as just a job, they’re probably not going to have a very long career in it.”
After serving one term, he’s seeking the Republican Party’s nomination as sheriff. He is being challenged by Brady Thomas, a detective with the sheriff’s department. Currently, no Democrat has been announced as a candidate.
Cserep began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Auburn Police Department. In 1997, he moved over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, serving as a K9 handler, sergeant and was elected sheriff in 2019.
In addition, he is second vice president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.
For Cserep, the most rewarding part of law enforcement is “being able to change people’s lives and help them change their lives. They have to want to change their lives, but being able to be that facilitator in helping them change their lives, that’s been probably the most rewarding.”
Cserep’s wife, Michelle, serves as jail matron. He credits her with making sure funds are spent “as judiciously as possible” when it comes to feeding inmates.
They own two small farms south of Auburn and have four children.
County jail
Cserep said the decision regarding a new jail in DeKalb County lies with the DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Council.
“The jail is the commissioners’ and the council’s priority,” Cserep said. “I can run a jail wherever they put it, wherever they want.”
Each year, he gives a “state of the jail” report to DeKalb County Commissioners and County Council members.
“That is primarily to ensure the council and commissioners are being advised of the status of their current building, and the status of that building — good, bad or indifferent — is being presented to them and they know what is going on,” Cserep explained. “I most certainly don’t want them to be surprised if there is a lawsuit that comes down the pike.”
In his February report, he mentioned DeKalb County’s jail is the seventh-oldest facility in Indiana, having been dedicated in September 1985.
The jail has several structural and mechanical issues that jail staff has to contend with on a daily basis. In that report, Cserep said his administration continues to try to save as much money as possible to address some of the needs of the facility. One of those major needs is repair of the facility’s elevator at an estimated cost of $130,000.
Another issue cited is a lack of space at the jail. A staff break room doubles as a meeting room because of the lack of a conference room. The chief deputy’s office also doubles as storage for the 120 radios he manages along with miscellaneous equipment used by officers.
Although the number of inmates in the facility has gone down over the last two years, the jail continues to see overcrowding issues as the maximum inmate capacity was capped at 80 in 2016.
In 2021, the jail averaged 94 inmates a month, compared to an average of 109 a month in 2019. With COVID-19 hitting the area hard in 2020, the jail population was kept at a minimum to avoid the risk of infecting the jail’s population.
Cserep said the county continues to spend money to house inmates in neighboring counties’ facilities because of overcrowding issues in DeKalb County. In 2021, the county spent $61,050 to house inmates in neighboring counties — that total includes five months where neighboring counties weren’t accepting inmates because of COVID-19.
In 2022, the projection is $144,000.
In his report, he said one of the concerns is the threat of a lawsuit for overcrowding. A handful of counties in the state — including Allen, Marshall and Wabash in the northern part of the state — are currently dealing with lawsuits from the ACLU.
Department staffing
“Our staffing can always be improving, but we have always accumulated more staff as we go along,” Cserep said. “We don’t sit still in the hiring process. What we do is we continue to hire individuals and we stay as staffed as we can.
“At some point, there may be an opportunity where we need to say to the commissioners and council that we need to add an additional person for the road,” Cserep said. The sheriff’s office is currently down three officers, he noted, with the possibility of adding one individual.
“Life changes for people,” he said. “They have different reasons if they decide to move on … Part of my job is to make sure pay stays competitive, benefits stay competitive and we do things fiscally responsible.”
Courthouse security
“I think the judges, commissioners and all involved in that discussion panel, and involved in making sure that program got off and running did a very good job,” Cserep said. “The other counties surrounding us are doing the same thing.”
All employees must pass through security as they report to work. Cellphones are not allowed in the building.
As courthouse security was being discussed locally, Cserep consulted the sheriff’s association for advice.
“I asked, ‘What do you think about letting employees bypass courthouse security?’ One of the emails I received said, ‘Yes we do, and we wished we hadn’t.’ I don’t know what that meant, but that stuck out.
“You have to look at the integrity of the courthouse, the integrity and the safety of the people in it, the safety of the jurors, the safety of your participants,” Cserep said.
New programs and ideas
Three K9 officers and a drug investigation officer have been added during his first term.
More specialized officers are possible. Currently, Cserep said the department is exploring adding officers for an electric bike patrol and internet crimes.
In addition, he anticipates constructing a shooting range — with money from the sheriff’s department commissary account — to offer firearms instruction to the public.
“That’s one of my larger goals moving forward,” he said. If the sheriff’s department used another agency’s range, deputies would be covered under insurance, but civilians would not be insured.
He would like to offer rehabilitation programs to help people with mental health, drug and alcohol addiction issues.
“About 50% of the folks in the county jail have some sort of mental health issue,” Cserep said. “It’s a problem throughout the state, and I would say throughout the country because it’s been brought to the National Sheriff’s Association as well.”
Working with area colleges to help inmates improve their job skills — used in at least one nearby county — is another idea that merits consideration.
“Ivy Tech has come into Elkhart County and has started them in getting degrees for jobs to get out into the public,” Cserep said. “I thought that was absolutely wonderful to teach them a skill so they can try and go make money in a business versus trying to make money on the street.”
With COVID-19 in remission, he’s hopeful the sheriff’s department can implement this and other programs.
“Our county is one of the best, flat-out. We received compliments from the jail inspector. When we had the pandemic arrive at the county jail, he couldn’t believe the protocols we had in place,” Cserep said.
“For the most part, it kept COVID out. We had two outbreaks upstairs, but they were done in the matter of 10 days. We were able to get rid of it before it got any further in the building.”
The sheriff added he is proud of the people who work in the department.
“The people who are working there every day, they’re the ones who are really keeping DeKalb County safe. They’re the ones actually doing the job, taking the pride in their job, in keeping us safe,” he said.
Cserep said he appreciates his officers interacting with the public in a positive manner, and those interactions get back to him. “I enjoy seeing the public’s response to that,” he said. “I use the public as a sounding board.
“If they like what they’re seeing, if they like what’s going on, they tell me about it,” Cserep stated. “If they have bad things or things they don’t like, I want them to contact me as well.”
