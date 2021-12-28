William Carmicheal
AVILLA — William “Clete” Carmicheal, 97, of Avilla, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Shermon Gayheart Jr.
AVILLA — Shermon “Sherm” Gayheart Jr., 54, of Avilla, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Albert Sattison
LAOTTO — Albert M. “Al” Sattison, 95, of LaOtto, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Melinda Clark
AUBURN — Melinda Sue Clark, 60, of Auburn, died Dec. 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Betty Goranson
AUBURN — Betty P. Goranson, 98, of Auburn and formerly of Angola, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
David Hilkey
AUBURN — David P. Hilkey, 86, of Auburn, died Dec. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Charlotte Richmond
AUBURN — Charlotte R. “Shirley” Richmond, 86, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eileen Ridgway
AUBURN — Eileen J. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn and born in Butler, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Betty Sells
AUBURN — Betty Lou Sells, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Earl Spencer
AUBURN — Earl D. Spencer, 65, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Edgar Ludwig
BUTLER — Edgar J. “Ed” Ludwig, 81, of Butler, died Dec. 18, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Laura Lawhead
ST. JOE — Laura E. Lawhead, 83, of St. Joe, died Dec. 18, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Ralph Dove
HUNTERTOWN — Ralph E. Dove, 97, of Huntertown and born in Spencerville, died Dec. 15, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Debra Hurraw
HAMILTON — Debra Jean Hurraw, 67, of Hamilton, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nancy Anthony
PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ann Anthony, 76, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eric Stairhime
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Eric D. Stairhime, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Dec. 19, 2021.
Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, handled arrangements.
John Butler
KENDALLVILLE — John J. “Jack” Butler, 96, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Richard Nodine
KENDALLVILLE — Richard Arlen Nodine, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lynn Halferty
SOUTH MILFORD — Lynn LaVon Halferty, 88, of South Milford, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Cox
ROME CITY — Robert C. Cox, 95, of Rome City, died Dec. 19, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Bruce Woodworth
STROH — Bruce Allen Woodworth, 58, of Stroh, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Sandra Foltz
ORLAND — Sandra Lee Foltz, 79, of Orland, died Dec. 18, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.