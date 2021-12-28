William Carmicheal

AVILLA — William “Clete” Carmicheal, 97, of Avilla, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Shermon Gayheart Jr.

AVILLA — Shermon “Sherm” Gayheart Jr., 54, of Avilla, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.

Albert Sattison

LAOTTO — Albert M. “Al” Sattison, 95, of LaOtto, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Melinda Clark

AUBURN — Melinda Sue Clark, 60, of Auburn, died Dec. 19, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Betty Goranson

AUBURN — Betty P. Goranson, 98, of Auburn and formerly of Angola, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

David Hilkey

AUBURN — David P. Hilkey, 86, of Auburn, died Dec. 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Charlotte Richmond

AUBURN — Charlotte R. “Shirley” Richmond, 86, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eileen Ridgway

AUBURN — Eileen J. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn and born in Butler, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Betty Sells

AUBURN — Betty Lou Sells, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 11, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Earl Spencer

AUBURN — Earl D. Spencer, 65, of Auburn, died Dec. 20, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Edgar Ludwig

BUTLER — Edgar J. “Ed” Ludwig, 81, of Butler, died Dec. 18, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Laura Lawhead

ST. JOE — Laura E. Lawhead, 83, of St. Joe, died Dec. 18, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Ralph Dove

HUNTERTOWN — Ralph E. Dove, 97, of Huntertown and born in Spencerville, died Dec. 15, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Debra Hurraw

HAMILTON — Debra Jean Hurraw, 67, of Hamilton, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Nancy Anthony

PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ann Anthony, 76, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Eric Stairhime

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Eric D. Stairhime, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio, died Dec. 19, 2021.

Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio, handled arrangements.

John Butler

KENDALLVILLE — John J. “Jack” Butler, 96, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Richard Nodine

KENDALLVILLE — Richard Arlen Nodine, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Lynn Halferty

SOUTH MILFORD — Lynn LaVon Halferty, 88, of South Milford, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Cox

ROME CITY — Robert C. Cox, 95, of Rome City, died Dec. 19, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Bruce Woodworth

STROH — Bruce Allen Woodworth, 58, of Stroh, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Sandra Foltz

ORLAND — Sandra Lee Foltz, 79, of Orland, died Dec. 18, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.