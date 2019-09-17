Alan Northrup
AUBURN — Alan L. Northrup, 77, of Auburn died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Terry
LAOTTO — Bill Terry, 70, of LaOtto, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Edward Morgan
AUBURN — Edward Allen Morgan, 63, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Harris
ASHLEY — Sharon K. Harris, 72, of Ashley, died Friday, Sept, 13, 2019,
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Deborah Smathers
HUDSON — Deborah A. (Spangle) Smathers, 72, of Hudson died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019,
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel is handling arrangements.
Gregory Chrysler
ANGOLA — Gregory Alan Chrysler, 33, of Angola, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.
Julia Meek
LAGRANGE — Julia A. Meek, 79, of Royer Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is in charge of arrangements.
F. Lee Bushong
FORT WAYNE — F. Lee Bushong, 99, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
D.O McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.
Janet Goldner
ANGOLA — Janet May (Gould) Goldner, 73, of Angola, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Michael Dickey
KENDALLVILLE — Michael Douglas Dickey, 50, of Kendallville, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
