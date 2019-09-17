Alan Northrup

AUBURN — Alan L. Northrup, 77, of Auburn died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Bill Terry

LAOTTO — Bill Terry, 70, of LaOtto, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Edward Morgan

AUBURN — Edward Allen Morgan, 63, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Harris

ASHLEY — Sharon K. Harris, 72, of Ashley, died Friday, Sept, 13, 2019,

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.

Deborah Smathers

HUDSON — Deborah A. (Spangle) Smathers, 72, of Hudson died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019,

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel is handling arrangements.

Gregory Chrysler

ANGOLA — Gregory Alan Chrysler, 33, of Angola, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.

Julia Meek

LAGRANGE — Julia A. Meek, 79, of Royer Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is in charge of arrangements.

F. Lee Bushong

FORT WAYNE — F. Lee Bushong, 99, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

D.O McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.

Janet Goldner

ANGOLA — Janet May (Gould) Goldner, 73, of Angola, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Michael Dickey

KENDALLVILLE — Michael Douglas Dickey, 50, of Kendallville, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.