Olive Gerard
GARRETT — Olive Ann (Minniear) Gerard, 101, of Garrett, died Aug. 16, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Cynthia Leazier
AVILLA — Cynthia A. Leazier, 63, of Avilla, died Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Dr. Donald Derrow
AUBURN — Dr. Donald E. Derrow, DDS, 90, of Auburn, died Aug. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Susie Freed
AUBURN — Susie Freed, 76, of Auburn and a 1963 Garrett High School graduate, died Aug. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Kearns
AUBURN — Phyllis Kearns, 94, of LaOtto, died Aug. 17, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Kent Musser
AUBURN — Kent H. Musser, 81, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.
Edward Seymour
ASHLEY — Edward William Seymour, 91, of Ashley, died Aug. 19, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Jill Blankenship
HUDSON — Jill Renee Blankenship, 53, of Hudson, died Aug. 9, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Michael Harter
LEO — Michael Max Harter, 71, of Leo, died Aug. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Benjamin Harvey
KENDALLVILLE — Benjamin Donald “Ben” Harvey, 57, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
Christopher King
KENDALLVILLE — Christopher Scott “Scottie” King, 43, of Kendallville and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 16, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Deborah Sells
KENDALLVILLE — Deborah Sells, 68, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
