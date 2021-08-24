Olive Gerard

GARRETT — Olive Ann (Minniear) Gerard, 101, of Garrett, died Aug. 16, 2021.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Leazier

AVILLA — Cynthia A. Leazier, 63, of Avilla, died Aug. 16, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Dr. Donald Derrow

AUBURN — Dr. Donald E. Derrow, DDS, 90, of Auburn, died Aug. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Susie Freed

AUBURN — Susie Freed, 76, of Auburn and a 1963 Garrett High School graduate, died Aug. 14, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Kearns

AUBURN — Phyllis Kearns, 94, of LaOtto, died Aug. 17, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Kent Musser

AUBURN — Kent H. Musser, 81, of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2021.

Edward Seymour

ASHLEY — Edward William Seymour, 91, of Ashley, died Aug. 19, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Jill Blankenship

HUDSON — Jill Renee Blankenship, 53, of Hudson, died Aug. 9, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Michael Harter

LEO — Michael Max Harter, 71, of Leo, died Aug. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Benjamin Harvey

KENDALLVILLE — Benjamin Donald “Ben” Harvey, 57, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Christopher King

KENDALLVILLE — Christopher Scott “Scottie” King, 43, of Kendallville and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 16, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Deborah Sells

KENDALLVILLE — Deborah Sells, 68, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

