Weekend events support St. Martin’s mission
To the editor:
After not hosting an in-person concert or golf event in 2020, St. Martin’s Healthcare would like to say “Thank You!” to our community for making our First Friday Concert on Aug. 6 and the 13th annual golf benefit held on Aug. 7, such a marvelous weekend!
Thank you to all who came out to enjoy the music of Frankie and the Bananas. The concert and golf outing was sponsored by American Legion Post 97 and the Peoples Charitable Foundation; serving as our dual event partners. The collaboration with Auburn Main Street, The James Cultural Plaza, and the band Frankie and the Bananas made the beautiful Friday evening a memorable time.
A huge thank you to our board members for serving walking tacos, Shawn Fingerle for advocating to the crowd about the clinic, and to the crowd who gave a free will donation for our mission. Your donations and support did not go unnoticed. The First Friday concert was a great way to start the weekend.
The next morning, 30 teams teed off at the Garrett Country Club for the 13th annual benefit golf outing. Despite the rainy start, the teams enthusiastically supported the clinic. Congratulations to the Blomkamp team for winning first place for the men and TRIN ladies for winning first place among women. Thank you to all of our golfers and to the entire Garrett Country Club staff for working through the rain to partner with us! We would like to thank all of our sponsors who helped make this event successful and for their support of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Thank you to our Great Ball Drop partner Credo Family Medicine; to our lunch partners, Ashley Industrial Molding, Auburn Hills Animal Hospital, Auburn Dental Associates, Garrett State Bank, P.E.P, and Steel Dynamics; to our golf cart partners, Dr. K. Michael Hayes, Nucor Fastener, Nucor Building Systems, Scheumann Dental Associates and Vision Source; and to our hole partners: AMI Investment Management, Brinkerhoff Law, Custer Grain, Custom Coating, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Cordes & Associates Financial Group, Edward Jones/Duane B Schuman, Elks Lodge 1194 of Kendallville, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, Garrett Country Club, Hicksville Bank, Italian Grille, Insurance Trustees, Signature Construction, Tara Martinez Photography, Tri Kappa of Auburn, Vulcraft, Walmart D.C. #6074 and Yoder Ford.
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals that donated raffle prizes and Gifts for the Golfers including, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Best One Tire Service, Big Splash Adventure, Buffalo Wild Wings of Auburn, Casey’s General Store, Cebolla’s Mexican Grill, Cincinnati Reds, Circle K gas station, Classic City Center, Indianapolis Colts, Combat Ops Entertainment, Costco Fort Wayne Store, Crazy Pinz, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Falling Upward Designs, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Garrett Bowl, Garrett State Bank, Hoham Feed & Seed, Hop River Brewing Company, Indiana Physical Therapy of Fort Wayne, Italian Grille, Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen, Lassus Bros. Oil Inc., Lazer X, Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Man Crates, Mary Ann Made Custom Cupcakes, Menards Home & Garden of Angola, Mike’s Car Wash, Miller’s Market, NAPA Auto Shop of Garrett, NCG of Auburn, Nikolaus Caswell, the Obi Cai Restaurant Group, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts of Kendallville, Peg Perego USA, Pine Valley Country Club, Sechler’s Fine Pickles, the Fox Den Coffee Shop, the Bowser family, the Burrell family, the Johnson family, the Stafford family, the Sonnenberg family, Three Rivers Distilling Co., Ultra Zone Laser Tag, Walmart Supercenter of Kendallville, Walmart Supercenter of Auburn, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub and the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Last but not least, thank you to all of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and board members who gave their time and energy to make these events such a big success. With the support and generosity of our communities, St. Martin’s Healthcare can provide medical, dental, vision, prescription assistance, and mental health counseling for those in DeKalb and Noble Counties that are uninsured or under-insured.
This year, we exceeded our fundraising goal, all thanks to our powerful community spirit resonating in northeast Indiana. The clinic, which begins its 17th year of service in October, is funded entirely by grants, donations, and fundraisers such as these events. We are very appreciative of the communities support. As always, the proceeds raised from the concert and the golf outing will support the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare and our services.
Grace E Caswell
Director of Development
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc.
