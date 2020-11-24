Garrett announces new guidelines
GARRETT — With DeKalb County now operating under COVID-19 “Red” status, Garrett High School home events will operate under the following restrictions:
The following WILL be admitted to events:
• Parents and guardians of Garrett High School participants (basketball players, cheerleaders, wrestlers);
• Stepparents;
• Essential personnel from both competing schools (scorekeepers, video, managers, clock operators, officials, etc.); and
• Media (signing in at the door).
Those who will NOT be admitted:
• Spectators from visiting schools, including coaches scouting;
• Other GHS family members (siblings, grandparents, etc); and
• Community, students, coaches’ spouses.
Concessions will not be sold, or will only be sold on a more limited basis.
Girls Basketball
Records set
in 91-36 rout
GARRETT — Garrett junior guard Nataley Armstrong had a single-game school record 14 assists as the Railroaders rolled to a 91-36 victory over Fort Wayne North Side in their Nov. 17 home opener at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The 91 points establishes a new Bateman Gym record for girls basketball. The previous record was 90 points scored against Bluffton in the 2006-2007 season. The girls’ record for most points in a game is 92, set against Churubusco in the 2008-2009 season.
Bailey Kelham had 26 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead four Garrett scorers in double figures. Faith Owen had 11 points and five steals in her season debut with the Railroaders. Armstrong also had five points, four steals and four boards.
Morgan Ostrowski added 17 points, six steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots for Garrett. Taylor Gerke had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sadie Best chipped in with eight points.
Garrett JV 73, North Side 12
The reserve Railroaders had a big night as well, leading 19-3 and 36-3 at halftime.
Four players reached double figures, led by Makenna Malcolm with 18 points. Aida Haynes had 16 points, Brooklyn Jacobs scored 15 and Halle Hathaway added 10.
Kelsey Bergman scored eight points, and Jessica Culbertson and Mallory Pelfrey added three each.
Girls survive run, beat New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Host New Haven had an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to six, but Garrett responded with a strong finish for a 56-44 road win.
Bailey Kelham led all scorers with 22 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Taylor Gerke finished with 14 points, 11 coming in the first half.
Garrett only trailed once, 3-2 after the Bulldogs’ Kayla Williams hit a three in the opening 30 seconds.
The visitors led 24-15 after a quarter and 34-25 at halftime. A 7-0 run to end the third quarter seemed to put all of the momentum in Garrett’s favor, as the lead grew to 47-31.
The Bulldogs (0-4), who lost to the Railroaders 82-41 a year ago, made things interesting in the fourth.
Freshman Kaelyn Ortiz-Vaudt, who had 15 points, hit two threes and Williams added one of her own to go with a rebound bucket in that run. Ortiz-Vaudt’s second three, coming with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left, trimmed the Garrett lead to just 49-43.
Ostrowski got the Railroaders’ first points in over four minutes when she took a feed from teammate Nataley Armstrong and scored inside with 2:49 to play. New Haven would only get one more point the rest of the way, a free throw from Tamara Wade.
Armstrong scored four points and Abby Weaver added a free throw for Garrett.
Garrett JV 44, New Haven 9
The reserve Railroaders led 7-1 after a quarter and 20-3 at halftime.
Halle Hathaway scored 12 points, Aida Haynes had 10 and Makenna Malcolm added nine to lead Garrett.
Kelsey Bergman had five points, and Brooklyn Jacobs, Emma LaPato, Mallory Pelfrey and Morgan Thrush scored two each.
