GARRETT — Several Garrett streets will see a facelift thanks to state funding next year.
City Planner Milton Otero outlined upcoming Community Crossing matching grant projects during Tuesday’s Garrett Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
The work includes milling and resurface work on several city streets: North Franklin to Railroad Street; North Lee Street from Griffith Rubber to the dead end; North Walsh Street to High Street; Baltimore to Randolph Street and then to Walsh Street; High to Randolph Street and then to Harrison Street; Covell Street to Randolph Street and then to Harrison Street; South Harrison Street to Warfield Street continuing to the wastewater treatment plant; East Hill Street to Dawson Drive; East South Street to Harrison and then to Dawson Drive; Dawson Drive to South Street and then to Warfield Street; Quincy Street to Cowen Street and then to Randolph Street; Cowen Street to King Street and then to Quincy Street; and Keyser Street to Ijams Street and then to Peters Street.
Reconstruction for four streets is also included in the project. Those streets are: North Harrison to High Street; West Quincy from Guilford to Peters streets; Seventh Street from Quincy to the apartment property; and C.R. 54 from S.R. 327 to C.R. 11.
The total cost for the projects is $839,190 with the Indiana Department of Transportation’s portion at 75% or $629,392.50 and the city’s share at $209,797.50. The project includes 65 Americans with Disabilities ramps.
The city has applied for a State Water Infrastructure Grant valued at more than $1.9 million to help fund the centrifuge project at the wastewater treatment plant.
The city has also applied for a sewer line extension from Connie Jean Crossing to C.R. 15 along S.R. 8. This will assist future development within the corridor and help the Greenview Estates subdivision with septic issues, Otero added.
Projects in the works include the Handshoe Roadway that should be completed soon. Bid packets are being put together for the C.R. 15 project with hopes to bid out the project by the end of the year to be completed in 2022.
The city is also looking to pave the city parking lot behind Shorty’s Steakhouse, but contractors have been overwhelmed with larger projects through the end of the year, Otero said.
Future developments include a 4,500-square-foot addition to Yoder Ford at the corner of Randolph and Quincy streets; a 40,000-square-foot addition to Mossberg Industries; a new 3,360-square-foot construction for the Garrett Veterinary Clinic on South Randolph Street and possible developments at S.R. 8 at C.R. 15, Otero said.
All applications for the 2021 Sidewalk Replacement Program have been submitted and are near completion, he added.
The Aug. 24 Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission meeting have been canceled, Otero added.
Also Tuesday, Garrett Police Captain Craig Pepple reported officers responded to 165 calls for service between Aug. 2-15. Officers issued 14 traffic tickets, 11 traffic warnings and three city ordinance calls; and recorded eight property damage accidents.
Of the 14 arrests during the period, five were Garrett residents. Four arrests were made for drugs, two on warrants, one traffic and one alcohol-related arrest. Nine business checks were also reported. No new officer applications have been received, Pepple said.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded 74 violations from Aug. 3-16. Of those violations, 60 violations were complied and 26 abates were forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing. One abate was forwarded to the street department for clean-up. Nine are second violation properties and 19 properties have had liens filed against them. To date, 428 abate notices have been sent this year, her report showed.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported crews continue mowing and spraying weekly for mosquitoes. The pool is closed for the season. New bike racks constructed by students during a camp earlier this summer have been installed in the downtown area.
A fall cleanup day is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washler Services in the Garrett Industrial Park from 7-11:30 a.m.
Lightning strikes last week have disrupted portions of the electric department’s phone system and caused intermittent voice message issues with other city departments, according internet technology specialist Rick Vie. He will be contacting sources to update software and service contracts.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser said the plant is running well and a delivery of sludge is planned on Friday. Two quotes for an air system compressor were tabled to compare secondary charges for installation and service calls.
Mayor Todd Fiandt showed photos of more than a dozen dead or dying trees around town that need to be removed for safety issues. He asked the street and electric departments to help with their removal when possible due to the high cost of tree service companies who charge as much as $25,000 for a single tree, depending on the situation.
Discussion continued regarding the future of three lots in town: a fire-damaged downtown building at 109 S. Randolph St.; an empty lot where the Torco station once operated in the 800 block of South Randolph Street that has had remediation from underground gasoline tanks removed in January 2018, and the former Freeman property in the 500 block of East Quincy.
While the downtown building has been deemed unsafe by two inspectors, an interested party has shown great interest in purchasing and rehabbing the site that could be assisted through economic development funding. In the meantime, the city will get estimates to demolish the building for cost comparisons. Among options for the site would be to create an alley walk through for special events, similar to one in Kendallville if building is removed.
An out-of-state owner of a portion of the East Quincy Street property has stalled progress in demolition of the former Freeman home, according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff, noting slow progress in the court system.
Much discussion on the former Torco gas station property that has been planted to grass and tree centers on the lot sizes and potential replatting to create a pocket park, offering neighboring property owners a chance to buy portions of the property and electric power easement issues put the measure on the back burner once more.
