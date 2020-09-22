Varsity Cross Country
Garrett teams run at West Noble
LIGONIER — Garrett’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished 10th at the 50th Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Cross Country Invitational at West Noble High School Saturday.
Junior Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders in 26th place in 20 minutes, 31.4 seconds. Senior Madilyn Malcolm was 38th in 21:03.2. Aida Haynes was 91st in 22:47.3, and Makenna Malcolm was 99th in 22:55.9.
Tanner McMain led the Garrett boys in 27th place at 17:13.7. Freshman Luke Coffman was 56th in 17:57.9, and classmate Gavin Weller was 64th in 18:05.7.
Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett girls edged by one shot
ANGOLA — Fremont’s girls golf team edged Garrett by one stroke Sept. 15 at Lake James Golf Club.
The Railroaders, trying to gain a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title, was one behind the Eagles, 199-200. Prairie Heights shot 225.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 44 and Abby Weaver shot a 49.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Railroader girls win in overtime
LAGRANGE — Garrett scored with 48 seconds left in overtime to down Lakeland 3-2 in a key Northeast Corner Conference match at LaGrange Sept. 14.
Mia Gullett had a goal and an assist for the Railroaders, who outshot the Lakers 27-18. Macy Newman and Hailey Lantz also scored for Garrett.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Garrett boys beaten in overtime
EMMA — Westview’s Gramm Egli scored the overtime winner for the hosts in a Sept. 15 Northeast Corner Conference tournament match.
The Warriors got on the board first in the first few minutes after an own goal by the Railroaders. Westview freshman Carson Brown was credited with the goal.
It took awhile for Garrett to find the equalizer, but it finally came with 19 minutes left in the match.
A corner kick was sent in the box, and Garrett’s Blake Ratcliffe put a charge into a shot that hit the hand of a Westview player, awarding the Railroaders a penalty kick.
Zak Klopfenstein took the free kick and easily rolled it in.
Both teams struggled to score the game-winning goal in regulation, so overtime was necessary. In the second overtime period, Egli scored the game-winner for the Warriors.
