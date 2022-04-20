GARRETT — Angola’s boys and girls track teams defeated host Garrett Tuesday.
The Hornet boys were 73-59 winners over the Railroaders. The Angola girls defeated Garrett 83.5-48.5.
Chandler Minnich was a double winner for Garrett. He was first in the 300 hurdles at 46.5 seconds and cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault.
Also winning for the Railroaders were Nate Presswood (55.1) in the 400, Luke Coffman (2:12) in the 800, Tyler Gater (18.7) in the 110 hurdles and Graydon Clingan (123-3) in the discus.
Garrett won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Nataley Armstrong won four events and Abby Weaver was first in two others for Garrett.
Armstrong placed first in the 100 (13.1), 200 (27.1), 400 (1:00.8) and long jump (15-8). Weaver was first in the shot put (26-3 1/2) and discus (87-5). Jordan Baer won the 100 hurdles in 16.9 seconds.
Angola boys 73, Garrett 59
100 — 1. Cruz (A) 11.3; 2. Schreiber (A) 11.4; 3. Warfield (GR) 11.9. 200 — 2. Schreiber (A) 24.3; 2. Steury (A) 24.8; 3. Nusbaum (GR) 25.8. 400 — 1. Presswood (GR) 55.1; 2. Herbert (A) 55.7; 3. Michael (A) 56.5. 800 — 1. Coffman (GR) 2:12; 2. Higman (A) 2:20; 3. McMain (GR) 2:22. 1,600 — 1.Hinkley (A) 5:01; 2. Burns (A) 5:05; 3. McMain (GR) 5:06. 3,200 — 1. Burney (A) 10:49.7; 2. Malcolm (GR) 11:31.3; 3. Enyeart (A) 11:36.7.
4x100 relay — 1. Angola 45.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Garrett 3:46. 4x800 relay — 1. Garrett 9:08.5. 110 hurdles — 1. Gater (GR) 18.7; 2. Koskie (GR) 18.7; 3. J.Smith (A) 19.9. 300 hurdles — 1. Minnich (GR) 46.5; 2. Baker (GR) 47.7; 3. J.Smith (A) 47.7.
Pole vault — 1. Minnich (GR) 13-0; 2. Kock (A) 10-6; T-3. Gilbert (GR) and Nusbaum (GR) 9-6. High jump — 1. Weiss (A) 6-0; 2. Meyer (A) 5-8; 3. Baker (GR) 5-6. Long jump — 1. Meyer (A) 18-6 1/2; 2. Kennedy (G) 18-5; 3. Steury (A) 17-9. Shot put — 1. Villafuerte (A) 46-10 1/2; 2. Gebhart (A) 41-9; 3. Garcia (A) 35-11. Discus — 1. Clingan (GR) 123-3; 2. Villafuerte (A) 120-11; 3. O’Connor (GR) 107-5.
Angola girls 83.5, Garrett 48.5
100 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 13.1; 2. Felliccia (A) 13.1; 3. McClure (A) 13.6. 200 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 27.1; 2. Felliccia (A) 27.9; 3. McClure (A) 28.5. 400 — 1. Armstrong (GR) 1:00.8; 2. Gillen (A) 1:02.5; 3. Smith (A) 1:06.9. 800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:34.4; 2. Hinkley (A) 2:35.8; 3. Sanders (A) 2:36.6. 1,600 — 1. Hinkley (A) 5:14; 2. Sanders (A) 6:01; 3. Malcolm (GR) 6:05. 3,200 — 1. Hinkley (A) 12:45.1; 2. Budak (A) 12:11; 3. Schneider (A) 13:12.
4x100 relay — 1. Angola 53.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Angola 4:30. 4x800 relay — 1. Angola 11:44. 100 hurdles — 1. Baer (GR) 16.9; 2. Villaromero (A) 17.2; 3. Smith (GR) 19.3. 300 hurdles — 1. Thomas (A) 53.2; Lansing (A) 55.5; 3. Villaromero (A) 56.4.
Pole vault — 1. Trine (A) 9-9; 2. Baer (GR) 9-6; 3. Joseph (GR) 7-6. High jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-0; 2. Gordon (GR) 5-0; 3. Rodriguez (A) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Armstrong (GR) 15-8; 2. Jacobs (GR) 13-1; 3. Rodriguez (A) 13-0. Shot put — 1. Weaver (GR) 26-3 1/2; 2. Stillman (A) 26-1; 3. Trausch (GR) 25-11. Discus — 1. Weaver (GR) 87-5; 2. Stillman (A) 73-7; T-3. Wombacher (A) and Trausch (GR) 67-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.