NOBLESVILLE — The Class 3A No. 4 Garrett girls basketball team took to the road Saturday to battle Class 4A No. 2 Noblesville in a battle of top 10 programs.
The host Millers were 79-57 winners. It was the first loss in three outings for Garrett.
The Railroaders (2-1) got 19 points, including five three-pointers, from Faith Owen. Bailey Kelham had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots. Owen added four rebounds.
Taylor Gerke contributed five points, three assists and a steal. Nataley Armstrong had three points, nine assists and two rebounds. Makenna Malcolm added two points for Garrett.
Noblesville put four players in double figures, led by sophomore Ava Shoemaker’s 18 points. Junior Ashlynn Shade and freshman Meredith Tippner poured in 17 points each, and sophomore Reagan Wilson added 16.
Shoemaker and Tippner hit four threes apiece. As a team, the Millers connected for 12 bombs.
Shade and junior Dani Mendez collected seven rebounds each. Shade added seven assists and six steals. Wilson had six assists and Shoemaker added five. Tippner had four steals.
Noblesville led 26-12 after a quarter and 44-34 at halftime.
The Railroader girls visit Fort Wayne North Side today, Nov. 16, and visit DeKalb Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.