Hello to everyone and good day to you.
I need to address a couple of items today so that all of you who may read this are aware of what has been transpiring.
We all know that the recycle bins used to be downtown on the corner from the police and fire station.
A few years ago, I had them removed and reset to East Quincy Street between the city barns. This was done to get the debris from being downtown. If you recall, you came up from the underpass and that was the first thing you saw when you headed through downtown. That was not a good look for our city.
Since they have been moved, the use of them has picked up, along with the abuse of dumping. Don’t get me wrong, there was dumping before, too. That is another reason it was moved to the current location.
At first, it was very muddy until the crushed stone was put down. Now, we have Dura Berm in place to help make the drive better; not perfect, but better.
These bins are to be emptied three times a week. There are weeks that it needs more, especially at holiday time. The Northeast Solid Waste Management District takes care of these and they also get all of the benefit from these. The city gets nothing in return for having them staged at our site. This was set up under the previous administration.
The City of Garrett, as you may know, has a drive-through recycle service that when used makes a little money for the city. This service has been around for over 30 years for the public. It is operated by mostly volunteers.
Since these bins have been here in our city, the use of the drive through has dropped off quite a lot. The hours are Wednesday 6-8 p.m., Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
I know there have been many times recently that on Wednesday you may have come up to the recycle center to drop off your recyclable goods only to find that it was not open. That one is on me. If I am unable to get there to open it, the recycle building doesn’t get opened.
That goes back to volunteers. I volunteer on Wednesday and Saturdays. The only volunteers that we currently have are Baldy Zeider, Ed Utermark, Barry Benton and myself. We have on other occasions the group known as Resurgence. Once the weather had gotten better, these gentlemen are not as available to be there to help. When they’re available, they are fantastic help though.
To keep this open and free to the public to use, we are in need of some volunteers. It is not such a hard or demanding job. If you are able to help us out and keep this open for the use of the public, give us a call at 357-3836.
If you don’t recycle through the use of the bins or the drive-through, or even through your home recycle pick-up through Washler, we hope you recycle somewhere.
One more item that I would like to bring to your attention is the work that will start soon on the sidewalks on South Randolph Street.
There will be a continuance of the sidewalk replacement going south along the street. This will enhance the looks of our city and has eliminated some very old and dangerous trees.
I know that some of you have been upset that the old trees were removed. Some were probably still good trees. In a handful of years, this new stretch of sidewalks and trees will look very inviting to anyone visiting or living here.
Please be patient with this project.
