GARRETT — A resolution for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to pursue Purple Star School designation through the Indiana Department of Education was approved by the school board Monday.
The resolution is the second in as many weeks in DeKalb County. Waterloo Elementary School announced it was pursuing the classification during last week’s DeKalb Central School Board meeting.
The Indiana Purple Star School designation honors schools that have displayed a significant commitment to service members, veterans, and students and families connected to the nation’s military. The Purple Star School designation is valid for a three-year time period.
In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:
• Assigned point of contact for military families, by designating a staff member at the school who serves as a liaison for service members and veterans;
• Training requirement for point of contact who must complete the required grade-level training;
• Dedicated webpage to provide recognition and resources for service members, veterans, students and families;
• Host an annual military recognition program such as Veterans Day or 9/11 that demonstrates a military-friendly culture;
• Public military display recognizing service members, veterans, and/or students and families;
• School board resolution publicizing support for military students and families; and
• Employment of military service members and their immediate family members who meet the minimum qualifications for job openings within the school will be guaranteed a job interview.
Last year, 35 schools received the Purple Star designation, joining 60 schools earning the honor in 2020. Notification of recipients will be made in the fall, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Career Development Program Director Corey Schoon said plans are in the works to add a display in the Bateman Commons to recognize the four branches of the military as part of the project.
Principal Lucas Fielden reported four middle school students advanced to the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair on April 2 in Indianapolis. They include Kylie Bergman, Abby Thomas, Sydney Suelzer and Bailey Hedges. The junior/middle school competition is all virtual.
Also Monday, the board approved the resignations of high school social studies instructor Dean Weimer and part-time cafeteria employee Dawn Lee. The board also approved the hiring of Heidi Smith as part-time cafeteria employee, Jondee Stoner as substitute bus driver and Christopher Mix as part-time custodian. Board member Dan Weimer abstained from the vote because he is related to Dean Weimer. The resignation of Christa Sullinger as middle school cheer coach was also approved.
Administrators from all three buildings shared topics from their weekly, one-hour training sessions on Wednesday mornings such as invisible learning, safety, wellness improvement for students and staff and course catalogs, among others.
The board also approved a high school boys soccer camp at Anderson University from July 15-17, a personalized learning field trip to Milwaukee on April 7-8, and an agreement with Weller Grant Services.
The board approved accepting a Title IV grant for 2021-2023 for $18,681, and donations totaling $1,300 for the top 10 seniors program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.