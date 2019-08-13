HARRISONBURG, Vir. — Ann Bradin Warner, 96, died on Aug. 7, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1922, in Garrett, Indiana, to John and Florence (Simon) Bradin, immigrants from Romania.
Ann was always a Hoosier despite spending many years living “away from home” in four other states and Brazil.
Ann is survived by three children who loved her as totally and unconditionally as she loved them. They are, Arthur E. Warner II, of Defiance, Ohio, Patricia J. Warner, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Melissa J. Warner, of Glen Allen, Virginia.
Her firstborn daughter, Linda A. Pataky, preceded her in death.
Ann cherished her 10 grandchildren, Scott (Cindy) Holzwart, of Elkton, Michigan, Zachary (Abbey) Erwin, of Blacksburg, Virginia, Whitney Erwin, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Nathaniel (Mary) Erwin, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Matthew (Falon) McClenahan, of New Kent, Virginia, Elizabeth Scoggins, of Glen Allen, Virginia, Amanda Warner, of Portage, Michigan, Brandon Warner, of Defiance, Ohio, Todd Mickelson, of Novi, Michigan, and Sherri (Doug) Kirkland, of Ocala, Florida.
Her firstborn granddaughter, Stephanie Holzwart Collins, predeceased her.
Ann treasured her 10 great-grandchildren, David (Jackie) Holzwart, of Owendale, Michigan, Nicholas Holzwart, of Lansing, Michigan, Katherine Holzwart, of Elkton, Michigan, Kimberly Holzwart, of Harbor Beach, Michigan, Bo Mickelson, of Kingston, Michigan, Madison, Jackson and Emerson Kirkland, all of Ocala, Florida, Arthur Erwin, of Blacksburg, Virginia, Lucy and Alice Erwin, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Mya and Miles McClenahan of New Kent, Virginia.
In 2018, she rejoiced in getting hugs from her first great-great-grandchild, Ariya Anderson, of Lansing, Michigan.
Known as “Sunshine Susie” in high school, with big brown eyes, a ready smile and a lead foot on her dad’s 1936 Ford, Ann was warm, vibrant and kind to all she met.
For almost 71 years, Ann was a loving wife to her high school sweetheart, Arthur E. “Art” Warner. The two were great life partners, raising a family, playing golf, enjoying friends, traveling, and, it must be said, sparring verbally. They even danced together, though Art had little rhythm and two left feet, while Ann was a natural hoofer who performed Romanian dances at the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago.
Ann trained and briefly worked as a hair stylist, but from 1942 on, she proudly called herself a homemaker, never a housewife. The home she made for her four children, which grew to include their children and their children’s children, was a safe place where they never doubted they were loved, even if her eyebrow raised occasionally in annoyance.
Ann was a superb seamstress and excelled at needlework and knitting. For more than 45 years, she belonged to a bi-weekly hobby group with wives of University of South Carolina, faculty members. Friends often asked if they could pay her to sew things; instead Ann made countless pictures, pillows, afghans and crocheted dish cloths and gave them away. If she was sitting, she had needlework or knitting in her hands.
Ann also was an avid reader and always had a stack of novels by her recliner. She loved bird watching and in her last years she enjoyed sipping coffee at her daughter Patti’s dining room table and seeing which birds came to the feeder on the deck.
Two words sum up Ann’s nature: loving and giving. As James Taylor puts it, she showered the people she loved with love. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she was “Momo,” lived in her lap as young ones and as adults wanted to be with her as often as possible because of who she was: a loving and affirming presence, a bestower of hugs, kisses and cookies, someone who wanted them to be happy and was a whole lot of fun.
Ann gave to all she knew. Every week for decades she took goodies to her hair stylist and her mechanic; when she went through radiation treatment for breast cancer in 1987, she took home-baked treats to the waiting room. Her wide extended family knew they could count on her birthday cards arriving on time, or early.
She will forever be missed and never be forgotten by all who knew and loved her.
Ann was raised Romanian Orthodox but became Presbyterian when she married Art and at the time of her death was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Columbia, South Carolina.
Consistent with Ann’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Interment will be on a date yet to be determined in Garrett, Indiana, and the family will gather afterward to eat, drink, dance, laugh, cry, and, as Ann put it, “just have a great big party.”
Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to Garrett Presbyterian Church, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the charity of your choice.
