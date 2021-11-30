The sanctity of life is something we should all cherish.
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly reemphasized this priority by unanimously passing House Enrolled Act 1230, which expands Indiana’s successful Safe Haven Law.
The Safe Haven Law has saved dozens of newborns by allowing struggling parents to legally and safely turn over custody of their child to medical staff.
First passed in 2000, the Indiana Safe Haven Law enables a person to give up an infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution. In 2017, Indiana expanded the Safe Haven Law to allow baby boxes at limited locations like hospitals. Then in 2018, Indiana allowed fire stations with 24-7 emergency medical service (EMS) staffing to house baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are incubators in which an infant can be safely surrendered. Emergency medical service providers are immediately alerted and the baby is examined and, if needed, given medical treatment.
There are currently 60 baby boxes in Indiana, with three of them in Senate District 14: Auburn, New Haven and Woodburn. Arizona, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio have followed Indiana in adopting the use of baby boxes, and I look forward to seeing more states implementing these life-saving boxes.
I am grateful for organizations like Safe Haven Baby Boxes because some parents unfortunately find that abandoning a baby is their only option. Utilizing a baby box gives babies a chance to find their forever home and avoid neglect, and I will continue supporting legislation that respects our human right to life.
Hoosier parents who need to talk to a counselor, or who need help finding a baby box location can call the 24-7 Safe Haven Hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
