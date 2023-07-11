GARRETT — Anglers of all ages are invited to throw in a line or two at a bait casting tournament at the Garrett pool on Saturday, July 29, sponsored by the Garrett Parks Authority.
Competitors will be divided in three age groups: youth for ages nine and under; junior for ages 10-17 and adults for those 18 and older. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in each division.
Poles will be available or participants may bring their own pole of any size, and any reel with choice of size line. A 1/4-ounce plus or 3/8-ounce plug will be provided by tournament sponsors and will be the required plug during the tournament.
The casting target will be 30 inches in diameter. Each contestant will have a total of 10 casts in the tournament from five stations/casting boxes at distances between 40 to 60 feet for those under 18, and from 40 to 80 feet for adults. Each contestant will have a total of four minutes to complete the scoring course and casts. A full set of rules can be found on the City of Garrett Facebook page.
Entry cost is $5 in advance, $7 the day of the tournament. Practice will be from 8:30-9:15 a.m. with the tournament to begin at 9:15 a.m.
Registration can be made at the Garrett pool, 1300 S. Cowen St. For more information, contact Chrissy DePew at 760-8687 or by email at cdepew@gkb.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.