GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday granted permission for a homeowner to negotiate the cost of two vacant lots abutting her home at 206 S. Cowen St., the former site of the First Baptist Church.
Realtor Patty Seutter from Century 21 Bradley in Fort Wayne, representing homeowner Kayla Brewer, asked board members if the appraised value of $13,000 for the land owned by the city could be reduced, as it is not large enough for a building site. That price was determined by two independent appraisers, per statute, according to City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff.
Because no one came forward to purchase the lots after the city published a legal notice in the newspaper, and with the board’s approval, the homeowner now will be allowed to make an offer on the property below the appraised value. Seutter said she will bring an offer to the board at its next meeting. Brewer did not attend the meeting.
Six bids were opened at Tuesday’s meeting to provide janitorial services at City Hall and the police and fire department building. While some of the bids that came from businesses in Auburn, Fort Wayne and Garrett were for a flat annual contract, others were for weekly and monthly services with add-ons for window washing, flooring and carpet cleaning, and any extra costs for supplies.
Brinkerhoff said the bids will be taken under advisement until Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle can compare “apples-to-apples” to find the best bid. Conkle was attending a state meeting and not present Tuesday.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported his department plowed snow Saturday morning and cleared the downtown area due to hard snow and ice pack on Monday night.
Signage has been ordered for three new subdivisions in Garrett that will be installed as time and weather permits, he added.
Workers have been taking core samples to help assess soil conditions on streets proposed in the Community Crossing Matching Grant application due this month. The borings will help in estimating costs involved in street repairs. Last year, the soil under the Peters Street repairs resulted in a much higher cost than estimated for the project.
Mossberger noted there is a thin layer of ice on the new ice rink at Feick Park, but not yet sufficient for public skating.
Information technology director Rick Vie presented information regarding antivirus software, implementing in-house email, replacing wireless access points in City Hall and suggestions for a standard replacement program for the city’s older computers. Board members asked for more price quotes before making any decisions.
Wastewater utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser said the plant is meeting all requirements and that 42,000 gallons of sludge were transported to Auburn on Jan. 17.
Pat Kleeman reported the water department is busy laying water mains for the Country Estates subdivisions “while the ground is tight” on the south side of town.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said boring for a pilot fiber-optics program is moving forward but needs two weeks of above-freezing temperatures.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser thanked Kyle Yarde for allowing his department to use a vacant residence on C.R. 3 for the next couple months for training. He reported the department purchased new software for state reports and payroll that will cut down the timing on reports. Werkheiser said he continues to compile the 2019 year-end report, inputting all 476 incidents in the new software.
