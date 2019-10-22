Republican Larry Getts, is running for Mayor of Garrett in the Nov. 5 election, challenging incumbent Mayor Todd Fiandt, a Democrat.
Getts, 58, retired from Dana Corporation where he served as a union steward, millwright, production supervisor, production manager and director of continuous improvement for 24 years.
He has been involved in a variety of community groups and organizations, including three terms on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Garrett Head Start Board, Garrett Redevelopment Commission, Garrett Parks and Recreation board, and the advisory boards of Garrett High School Career Development Program and the Greater Garrett. He also is involved with Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s Learning Link and Promise programs, DeKalb County Main Street Alliance, OCRA’s Regional Development Initiative and the DeKalb County Trails.
Getts said through his business experiences and as a school board member, he has learned many valuable leadership qualities that make him the better candidate for mayor.
“First and foremost is that of a leader, to serve the citizens, not the other way around,” he said.
“Secondly, I will not shy away from making tough decisions. I realize that this is part of the job and not all of them will work out,” he added.
“Thirdly, if something doesn’t work out as planned, I will own it. The buck stops here is my philosophy. Great coaches give the team credit for the victories and take the blame for the losses. Leaders must do this, too.
“Fourth, I have learned that creating an environment conducive for positive change, for moving forward and getting better everyday, you must first find out what the needs of the citizens and community are, and then establish a culture of continuous improvement by making small, incremental changes. When everyone sees that these changes are benefiting him or her, the momentum will build.
“Fifth, I will not shy away from engaging in difficult discussions. Identifying and finding solutions to really tough problems, like the meth usage that is tearing our families apart and the negative mental health stigma, take frank, honest dialogue. People must have a safe place to share serious concerns without fear of being labeled or criticized. Lastly, I will not be too proud to reach out and partner with the many other resources in our community, county and state that can help us become greater,” Getts said.
Getts said he is running for office because of his love of Garrett and its citizens.
“It would be the greatest honor to have the opportunity to serve our citizens and to do everything in my power to make Garrett a better place to live for everyone. My question everyday will be, ‘What can I do today to make Garrett a better place to live?’
“My question before making any decision will be, is this choice in the best interest of our citizens?’ To answer these questions, you must first have a vested interest in, and care deeply about, our town,” he said.
The Getts family has been in Garrett for five generations. “I have done everything I can possibly think of to be a good community member and to advocate and promote Garrett. I see so much potential in our town — I am excited for our future. I am expecting a Greater Garrett, so should our citizens,” he said.
If elected, Getts said he would continue to build on and improve his local relationships and would then enlist the community’s help in identifying what Garrett’s needs and major problems are, and then recruit and engage their help in meeting those needs and solving those problems.
“I have no agenda other than improving the quality of life for all Garrett citizens and making Garrett a great place to live,” he added.
Getts said he would like to see a massive improvement with drug abuse issues, and he would like to see people feel safe when talking about mental health concerns.
He would like to see a trail built between Auburn and Garrett, establish an improvement plan to make all our parks top-notch, see all of the city sidewalks safe to walk down and unsafe houses either rebuilt or torn down to start over.
Getts has been married for 31 years to Tasha Getts, a Special Education teacher at Garrett Middle School. They are the parents of four adult children, Ellyn, Geoff, Jenny, and Chris, all Garrett High School graduates, and four grandsons, Rylan, Theo, Carter and Isaac.
He and his wife, along with Julie Williams, created and ran Garrett’s Food Truck Mondays. Getts also created the Garrett Happenings Facebook group page to benefit local businesses and organizations.
“I have a lot of things that I would like to see happen — but I want the citizens of Garrett to be the ones to guide our future changes. Expecting a Greater Garrett is all about the citizens, not the mayor,” he said.
