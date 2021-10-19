INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett will host the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings when Class 3A Sectional 26 play begins Friday, Oct. 22.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for all 48 sectionals across six classes Oct. 10.
The Railroaders and Vikings have met on just one other occasion, also in sectional play. The Railroaders ventured to Akron, Indiana in 2011 and defeated the Vikings 27-14 in the opening game of sectional play.
Elsewhere in Sectional 26 pairings, Lakeland visits John Glenn, West Noble travels to Jimtown and Mishawaka Marian visits South Bend Washington.
The winners of the Lakeland-Glenn and West Noble-Jimtown games, and the winners of Mishawaka Marian-South Bend Washington and Tippecanoe Valley-Garrett would meet in the second round. With a win Friday, the Railroaders would travel to Marian or host Washington on Oct. 29.
In Class 4A, Sectional 19, DeKalb visits Wawasee, Leo travels to East Noble, Northridge visits NorthWood and Angola goes to Columbia City.
In Class 2A, Sectional 35, Eastside hosts Bluffton, Central Noble hosts Whitko, Bishop Luers hosts Fairfield and Woodlan hosts Prairie Heights.
In Class A, Sectional 44, Northfield travels to Fremont, North Miami visits Southwood and Adams Central makes the trip to Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.