GARRETT — “Let’s Dance” is the theme of the 62nd annual Miss Garrett pageant.
The pageant will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett High School.
Eight seniors have entered this year’s pageant. Contestants are listed by numerical order. They are:
• No. 1, Katelyn Joseph, daughter of Tracy and Holly Joseph. She will perform a lyrical dance for her talent. Tri Kappa Sorority is her sponsor.
• No. 2, Makaelyn Ellison, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Ellison. She will be singing for her talent. Psi Iota Xi Sorority is her sponsor.
• No. 3, Madison Shelburne, daughter of Justin and Stacy Wright and Jeff and Tatum Shelburne. She will be reciting Scripture for her talent. Garrett American Legion Auxiliary is her sponsor.
• No. 4, Natalie Ebert, daughter of Jason and Krysten Ebert. She will be performing a musical theater dance for her talent. MJS Apparel is her sponsor.
• No. 5, Danielle Kilgore, daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She will be singing for her talent. The Garrett Rotary Club is her sponsor.
• No. 6, Emma LaPato, daughter of Kenneth and Samantha LaPato. She will be performing a clarinet solo for her talent. She is sponsored by Garrett Eagles.
• No. 7, Grace Rose, daughter of Janice Gilbert. She will be singing with music accompaniment for her talent. Northside Body Shop is her sponsor.
• No. 8, Breonna Napier, daughter of Brandon and Sami Napier and Matthew and Donna Parks. She will be dancing for her talent. She is sponsored by The Blue Moon.
Tickets cost $12 and are on sale in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools central office, 900 E. Warfield St. All seats are reserved. The pageant will include a penny-per-vote People’s Choice award.
Katie Blessinger is the reigning 2022 Miss Garrett. She is the daughter of John and Dawn Blessinger.
Judges are Elaine Lengacher of Leo, Jill Engerman of Fort Wayne and John Hillogoss of Columbia City.
Mark Claxton will emcee the pageant. Pam Hampshire directs the pageant.
