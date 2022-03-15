GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will host a beadwork artist Saturday, March 26.
Beadwork artist and Miami Tribe of Oklahoma citizen Katrina Mitten will be speaking and demonstrating her beadwork on a dress she is making for a museum exhibit. Mitten's demonstration is from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, from 5-6 p.m. at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
A Huntington native, Mitten is an award-winning artist and has practiced traditional Great Lakes embroidery style native beadwork through study of family heirlooms, museum collections and practice.
The imagery she creates is inspired by the world around her. Her works have been acquired by the Miami Tribe, national museums and private collectors including the Smithsonian Art Gallery and the Eiteljorg in Indianapolis and also at the Heard Museum in Arizona in the near future.
Mitten, who has been beading for more than 45 years, has been a corporate lecturer, contributed to elementary, secondary and university level educational programs and featured in documentary films, illustrating the value she places on education.
Her beadwork is currently on display with the Edward Curtis exhibit at the Garrett museum. Admission is $5. For more information, visit garrettmuseumofart.org.
