GARRETT — Two CyberPatriot teams from the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District will have the opportunity to match up with the state’s best in a cyber security competition.
CyberPatriot XIV is the world’s largest cyber security competition comprised of over 5,200 high school and middle school teams sponsored by the Air Force Association and Northrop Grumman. Over 850 middle school and nearly 3,000 high school teams took part this season.
The contest will take place Dec. 12. The teams — one from Garrett High School and one from Garrett Middle School — advanced after completing two qualifying rounds this fall.
The high school team qualified in the platinum division, the top level, and the middle school team is ranked as the top team in the state.
At the center of CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company.
Through a series of online competition rounds, teams are given a set of virtual operating systems and are tasked with finding and fixing cyber security vulnerabilities while maintaining critical services. The top teams in the nation earn all-expenses-paid trips to Maryland for the national finals competition where they can earn national recognition and scholarship money.
“CyberPatriot provides students a great opportunity to learn about the field of cyber security in a real-world setting,” Garrett coach Bill Thomas explained. “It is unique because students have to combine basic knowledge with problem-solving skills in a competitive setting.”
After the qualifying rounds, teams are placed into one of three tiers nationally based on their combined score in the first two rounds. Garrett’s high school team was one of 16 from Indiana and just 676 nationally to be placed in the platinum tier, representing the top 30% of all teams across the country.
Garrett’s high school team can advance to the regional round Jan. 22 if it places in the top 25% of all teams in the platinum tier.
Garrett Middle School’s team can advance to the regional round by placing in the top 50% nationally. It had the top middle school team in Indiana this fall more than 125 points ahead of its competition.
“I am so proud of how well our students perform in this setting,” Thomas said. “Our group has almost no formal training, but is among the best because of their hard work and willingness to learn on their own. Their passion and competitiveness is rewarding to witness.”
Members of the high school team are senior Dharma Cope, juniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz, sophomore Natalie Shafer, and freshmen Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley. Middle school team members are eighth-graders Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer. Both groups were guided by Thomas as well as mentors Logan Brewer and Nicholas Yoder.
Both Garrett teams are sponsored by Chapter 143 of the Air Force Association. The Fort Wayne chapter of the AFA pays for registration fees while also providing food and drink for each competition as part of its goal to promote STEM education opportunities in northeast Indiana.
“We are blessed to have the best support of any CyberPatriot group in the nation,” Thomas said. “Chapter 143, including members Brandon Monticue and Jeff Wepner, have done more than we ever could have asked. We could not offer this program to our students without their efforts.”
