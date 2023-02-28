Arrested in Noble County
Steven M. Slone, 35, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 16 by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies and a warrant for which no charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Trenton Theising, 21, of the 6000 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Truelove, 33, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan McEntarfer, 40, of the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Feb. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Kevin Swafford, 47, of the 3000 block of Thompson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mikaela Forker, 24, of the 5700 block North, C.R. 600 East, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft and resisting law enforcement, all Level 6 felonies.
Jacob Smith, 39, of Vale, North Carolina, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for failure to register as a sex offender with prior, a Level 5 felony; and failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
Omare Bates, 19, of the 1200 block of Pinehurst Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Feb. 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Woehnker, 29, of the 200 block of C.R. 62, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Feb. 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rodolifo Oseguera-Isra, 31, of the 200 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of strangulation and sexual battery, both Level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Faulkner, 41, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
William Blowers, 32, of the 1200 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Shannon Ignor, 43, of the 300 block of Laurelwood Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Feb. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Cooper, 31, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Desmond Kenner, 32, of the 2300 block of Whitemore Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and operating a vehicle with no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lauren Wachtman, 63, of the 900 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
