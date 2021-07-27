GARRETT — No records were broken at the 38th annual Garrett Alumni Golf outing last week, but that was a good thing, according to Garrett Country Club owner Dave Demske.
With one eye on the sky and the other watching the radar screen, fingers were crossed the day would not be the first washout in the history of the event.
Playing in persistent showers, golfers didn’t let conditions dampen their day, with all but two of the 32 teams finishing the scramble that lasted nearly six hours.
None of the early leaders ran a victory lap until last year’s winners turned in their scorecard with the last teams to return to the clubhouse.
Once again, Railroader golf standout Heath Peters and his Class of 2001 teammates Mike Chester, Bobby York and Ricky Frost had the low score of the day with a 59, two strokes higher than last year.
Also just like last year, the team of Kiann McDonald, Noah Sattison, Warren Joseph and Levi Follett finished in second place with a 61, three strokes higher than last year.
To date, the record for the event is an amazing 53, shot in 2003 by Peters, Travis Hampshire (Class of 1999) Randy Hampshire (1976) and Tom Sturges (1984).
Youth were not the only ones to shine, however.
Herb Kleeman, 96, and sons Pat, Mike and Tom won the skins game. Herb sank a long putt on par-four hole 12 for an eagle following a drive by Mike. The team finished with a 64 for fifth place in the championship flight.
Also scoring in the 60s was the team of Tony Surfus, Kyle Branscum, Paul Surfus and Bob Petcoff, who placed third in the championship flight with a 10-under 62.
Steve Collins, James Knepper, Ryan Jones, and Trevor Moe shot a 63 to finish fourth, followed by Chad Harshman, Rob Bell, Ty Maggert and Tim Lemper who finished at 64, along with the Kleeman team.
Gregg Hoeffel, Travis Gaar, Stevie Kelham and Matt Freeze scored a 65 in the first flight. They tied with Butch Beber, Jerry Chisholm, Dale Pfeiffer and Scott Pfieffer.
Two teams carded 66 for the day — the team of Mark Feagler, Mike Esselburn, Jed Feagler and Greg Heal, and the Blotkamp quartet of Andy Blotkamp, Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp and Tom Blotkamp.
Paul Warfield, Dave VanDerbosch, Art Evans, and Eric Mossberger finished at 67, along with Tony Foar’s team of Anthony Ferguson, Ron Ferguson and Dylan Stayner.
Tied at 68 were Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters, Nora Schwartz and Nick Hoot, and the team of Jake LaTurner, Chris Colby, Karsten Cooper and Brogan McCoy.
Greg Pinckney, Steve Osterhout, Chris Osterhout and Todd Steward scored a 69, tying with Joe Finn, Bill Yoder, Steve Mansfield, and Dennis Worden.
Second Flight
Chris DePew, Greg Velpel, Kip Maggert and Steve Bowman shot a 70 to win in a first-place tiebreaker in the second flight against Merlin Bartels, Max Teders, Paul Ridenour and Wayne Bartels.
Rocky Rowe, Todd Rowe, Rex Wilcoxson and Scott Wilcoxson placed third in the second flight at 71. Bob Novy, Bruce Cattell, Randy Armstrong and Wayne Funk carded a 72 for the day.
Three teams turned in scores of 73: Dawn (DePew) Comment, Julie DePew, Mary Kay (Yoder) Weeks and Lisa (Engelhard) Murphy; Justin Crabill, Melissa (Getts) Crabill, Bruce Getts and Matt Crabill; and Jason Hopkins, Alan Ziegler, Troy Hopkins and Adam Barger.
David Shafer, Erik Bickel, Rick Kniesley and Doug Fraze carded a 74.
Two teams shot 77s: Jerry Teders, Jan Fraze, Tim Hippensteel and Gene Teders; and Paul Beber, Tom Hofferman, Ed Beber and Matthew Kurtz.
Doug Mossberger, Gabe Gunion, Cliff Gunion, and Joe Newbauer turned in a 79 for the day.
Garrett 2021 classmates Amanda (Hall) Lundy, Amber (Hall) Hartsough), Jamie (Vogel) Freeze and Courtney (Cleveland) Rinehold teamed up for the first time this year.
Chris Getts, Jacob Barnhart, Landon Barnhart and Blake Thiery did not record a score for the day. Two teams did not finish the event after playing nine holes.
