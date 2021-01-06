GARRETT — A low-hanging power line was struck by a train, resulting a power outage just after the new year in Garrett.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch explained the cause of the outage to the Garrett Board of Works at their Jan. 5 meeting. He said a double-stack train car hit power lines that had been lowered by ice accumulation and tore out the circuit.
While repairs were being made, VanDerbosch said the city’s 30-year-old line truck, used to set and pull poles, blew a head gasket that will cost $5,000-$7,000 to repair.
VanDerbosch said the repair cost to the 1991 Ford is far above the value of the truck. A new vehicle is currently on order, but delivery is not expected for several months. He suggested the city look into leasing a vehicle until the new one arrives, but said he had not yet secured the cost information.
The damaged truck also is used by the wastewater treatment plant for repairs, putting that department in a bind.
“It’s kind of a bad time for a breakdown,” Wastewater Utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser said.
VanDerbosch said he would do whatever he could to accommodate the wastewater plant if the truck was not in use.
Schlosser said his crew could work on the weekends if the truck was in use.
City Planner Milton Otero said more than a mile of new sidewalks has been poured in recent years in Garrett.
In his year-end report, Otero said 806 feet of new sidewalk, in 13 separate sidewalks, was laid in 2020 through the city’s 50-50 sidewalk replacement program.
In seven years, 56 sidewalks and 32 Americans with Disabilities Act ramps, measuring 5,738 feet, have been laid in Garrett.
Otero said this equals a 5-foot-wide walkway on the west side of Randolph Street from Quincy Street just south of the underpass to the north side of Garrett Veterinary Hospital in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street.
Last year, the city spent $32,755 for the sidewalk program, with a seven-year total cost of $96,373.
Otero also reported the city submitted and received one Community Crossing matching grant in 2020 totaling $382,781.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported two water main breaks over the past couple weeks. The board approved a bid from Weller Electric in Garrett to replace wiring at the plant, the lower of two bids at $37,870.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger told board members his crew has been out several times for snow and ice removal, and he expressed relief no trees came down during the recent ice storm.
Mossberger also reported the blue tube slide for the swimming pool has been ordered. He will consult with the electric department to remove the old slide to save money for the city.
When he was asked if the city also could set up the new slide, discussion centered on the need to modify straps from the existing frame. The cost to have it set up by the supplier is about $18,000, with the entire cost of the slide at just over $50,000, Mossberger said. That amount was approved by the board last month. The board took the setup issue under advisement. Plans are to begin installation in April to meet the opening of the pool.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 205 total calls from Dec. 14 to Jan. 4.
Police issued 62 traffic warnings, wrote 24 traffic tickets and investigated six property damage accidents. His report showed 36 arrests, 17 for drugs, nine traffic, five warrants, four miscellaneous, and one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers also logged 88 security checks during the period.
McPherson told the board that the department’s new Ford Explorer vehicles ordered in 2020, as well as a squad car damaged in an accident last year, will be on the road this week.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr submitted a report of year-end statistics.
In 2020, there were 993 violations. The top offense category was rubbish, refuse and junk with 347 violations. There were 337 violations for high weeds and grass higher than nine inches. Smurr's report indicates there were 129 instances of conditions providing for harborage of rats, mice, snakes and other vermin, 119 vehicle violations and 39 unsafe or unsanitary structures.
Her report showed fewer than six violations each for disagreeable odors/stenches, dog issues, parking issues, obstruction of alleys, fences needing repair, garage sale and burning complaints.
Smurr's report showed abate notices were served on 503 properties; 440 certified letters sent; 138 invoices sent for noncompliance and 84 liens filed against properties. There were 17 work orders for cleanup were sent to the street department. One appeal is still pending.
A public hearing was conducted regarding the sale of four lots on South Lee Street. While no public comment was offered in person or virtually, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the owner of a neighboring property had contacted her earlier with questions about the property.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said the city will provide information to the interested party and move forward to secure bids following the appropriate appraisal process.
Garrett plans to offer other city-owned properties — including the former Torco site on South Randolph Street — in the coming months, pending inspections and appraisals.
