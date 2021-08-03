Wilma Hunter
GARRETT — Wilma Hunter, 71, of Garrett, died July 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Rick Craft
AVILLA — Rick Craft, 69, of Avilla, died June 11, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Carra Bushong
LAOTTO — Carra R. Bushong, 71, of LaOtto, died July 26, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Patricia Correia
AUBURN — Patricia C. Correia, 86, of Auburn, died July 21, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Frank Goodman
AUBURN — Frank Goodman, 85, of Auburn, died July 26, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Hunter Jacquay
AUBURN — Hunter Robert Jacquay of Auburn died July 26, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Edward Jones
AUBURN — Edward T. Jones, 82, of Auburn, died July 28, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
John Ory
AUBURN — John P. Ory, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Kendallville, died July 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Mark Parman
AUBURN — Mark C. Parman, 86, of Auburn, died July 15, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Rosella Warstler
AUBURN — Rosella M. Warstler, 96, of Auburn and formerly of Garrett, died July 27, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Michael Wood
BUTLER — Michael E. “Woody” Wood, 64, of Butler, died July 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Carol Henry
WATERLOO — Carol Ann Henry, 79, of Waterloo, died July 23, 2021.
Advantage-Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Martha Shipe
ASHLEY — Martha E. Shipe, 77, of Ashley, died July 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Mary Butler
KENDALLVILLE — Mary Pauline (Donley) Butler, 101, of Kendallville, died July 25, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gloria Butterbaugh
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Gloria Ann (Sawyer) Butterbaugh, 82, of Rochester, Minnesota and born in Kendallville, died July 29, 2021.
Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home, Rochester, handled arrangements.
Patsy Rasnake
KENDALLVILLE — Patsy Ruth Rasnake, 66, of Kendallville, died July 15, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
John Stollar
KENDALLVILLE — John Stollar, 46, of Kendallville, died July 21, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Paul Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Paul Williams, 81, of Kendallville, died July 28, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
