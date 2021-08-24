GARRETT — Prairie Heights was just a little too much for Garrett to handle.
The Panthers squeaked out a 25-23 win in the first set of their Aug. 17 volleyball match at Garrett, then cruised to a 25-8 victory in the second set.
The Railroaders fought back for a 25-22 win in the third, but Prairie Heights controlled the fourth set for a 25-17 win.
In the clincher, Garrett jumped out to a 4-1 lead behind kills from Morgan Ostrowski and Kyana Martinez.
A Railroader hitting error enabled the Panthers to even the score at 6-all. Chloe Riehl smashed a kill, then tipped one to a hole in the Garrett defense for a 15-9 Panther lead.
Ostrowski picked up two kills, but Kalli Aaron answered with one, and Riehl added two of her own, including one on match point for the win.
The Railroaders pounced on the Panthers for a 6-1 lead in the first set, but the visitors fought back for ties at 10-10 and 12-12 before taking the lead on a Garrett setting error.
Hunter Kleeberg served an ace to make it 21-16 Panthers. In a pinball type of play, Garrett’s Kelsey Bergman dove to keep a ball alive for teammate Taylor Gerke to record a kill. The first set ended on a Railroader net serve, however.
Riehl started the second set with an ace, and Prairie Heights raced to a 12-5 lead on two net spikes by Garrett.
Trevyn Terry had a block and a kill, and Aaron contributed a kill for a 22-8 advantage before the Panthers closed out the second set.
Garrett led 5-2 early in a third set that saw multiple ties, the last coming at 19-all.
A long spike by the Panthers put the Railroaders in front 21-19. A block by Gerke and kills by Martinez and Ostrowski put one in the win column for Garrett.
