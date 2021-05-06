GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first reading an amendment to the city’s public storage building ordinance.
The measure provides such buildings could be in areas zoned “business general” in addition to “industrial restricted.”
Minimum standards include buildings must be made of steel, block or brick, constructed on site; be placed on and attached to a proper permanent concrete foundation; have a dust-free surface such as crushed stone, concrete or asphalt on driving and parking areas; and roofs constructed of steel or shingles.
Public storage buildings are limited to one story and limited to mini-storage, warehouses, self-storage and storage units under the proposed amendment.
Pods, trailers, shipping crates and any similar containers are prohibited, as well as outside storage; but climate-controlled storage enclosed in a building would be permitted under the amendment.
Public storage building petitioners must furnish the lease to the zoning administrator for review, showing no food or perishables, and hazardous or dangerous chemicals and similar materials will not be stored. The unit cannot be used as a living quarters.
In other business, Police Chief Roland McPherson told council members some officers are going through continuing education, instructor development and pre-qualifying for firearms, as the department’s in-house instructor is no longer on the force. McPherson also reported a new 2021 Ford Explorer approved by the Board of Works earlier in day had been picked up at Bill Yoder Ford. The vehicle will be used for the K-9 unit, he added.
A resident raised questions regarding recycling in the city. Dave Kimmel of the 200 block of Lenox Street on the north side of town expressed dissatisfaction with the city’s recycling options and the expense of driving his recyclables to the bins at the city barn from his home. He asked why the city couldn’t pick up these items and add a dollar or two the monthly utility bill.
Under the current city ordinance, residents are allotted one 90-gallon bin for trash and garbage.
Kimmel was advised that Republic Services, Garrett’s contracted refuse hauler, provides such a service independent of the city’s trash contract for about $11 per month. The service includes special bin for recyclable items that are picked up every other week, which Kimmel deemed too costly.
The city’s contract with Republic Services was extended through the end of 2021, but a new contract is coming soon with a street-side recycling option being considered, but that service would come with a price hike, city officials said.
The public is reminded a citywide cleanup day for residents will be held Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the city barn on East Quincy Street for many household items.
City Planner Milton Otero reported 15 applications have now been received for the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, one more since his report at the Board of Works meeting earlier in the day. Information can be found on the city website, garrettindiana.us, on Facebook or at City Hall.
