Freida Frain
AUBURN — Freida M. Frain, 93, of Auburn, died April 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Moreland
AUBURN — Ruth Doris L. (Kruse) Moreland, 83, of Auburn, died April 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joseph Reynolds Jr.
AUBURN — Joseph George Reynolds Jr., 67, of Auburn, died April 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Warner
AUBURN — Carolyn J. Warner, 86, of Auburn, died April 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Charles Yates
BUTLER — Charles F. Yates, 95, of Butler, died April 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Lockwood
WATERLOO — Dorothy Jena Lockwood, 95, of Waterloo, died April 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Shirley Rowbotham
HAMILTON — Shirley Jean Rowbotham, 71, of Hamilton, died April 14, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Paul Springer
ASHLEY — Paul E. Springer, 86, of Ashley, died April 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Wanda Preston
KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Pauline Preston, 88, of Kendallville, died April 8, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
