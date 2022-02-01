Today, Feb. 1
French toast or waffle, sausage, hash round, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, fruit snack, milk variety.
Thursday
Quesadilla, refried beans, fruit, tortilla chips, milk variety.
Friday
Chili cheese dog, baked beans, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Monday, Feb. 7
Sloppy joe sandwich, french fries, fruit, sweet treat, milk variety.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Spaghetti and meat sauce, caesar salad, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.
