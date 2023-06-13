GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department is temporarily relocating to the Garrett High School building, 801 E. Houston St.
The move took effect Monday due to renovations at the police department headquarters, 200 N. Cowen St., according to Captain Craig Pepple.
An office has been set up at the high school, Room 48. People may enter door 2 on the north side of Garrett High School.
During this time, the following changes have been put into place:
• To speak to an officer: In case of emergency, dial 911. For non-emergencies, phone DeKalb Central Dispatch at 333-7911. To speak to Garrett police administration, call 357-5151 and choose option 3.
• Police reports: To request and obtain a police incident or accident report, call or email the administration office at 357-5151 and choose option 3, or nroth@garrettindiana.us. Further instruction will be given at that time. Accident reports can also be obtained via buycrash.com by searching the date and last name of the involved party.
• Hand gun permit completion: To complete the process of obtaining a hand gun license, call the administration office at 357-5151, option 3.
• Prescription drug drop-off: Prescription drugs can be dropped off at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn, during the remodel at Garrett. Drop off at Garrett will resume once the remodel is complete.
For any other questions or needs, people are asked to phone the administration line at 357-5151 or the DeKalb Central Communications line at 333-7911.
Pepple estimated the work will be completed in 3-4 weeks. Updates can be found on the the Garrett Police Department’s Facebook page.
