GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178 will host this year’s DeKalb County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The county-wide event will feature veterans from area American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, fraternal organizations, walking units, floats and decorated vehicles and golf carts.
Line-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., across from the police department.
At noon, the parade will travel east on Quincy Street to Randolph Street; south on Randolph Street to Houston Street; west on Houston Street to Cowen Street; south on Cowen Street to Fifth Avenue to Garrett American Legion Post 178 at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
DeKalb County’s oldest veterans will be recognized in the parade.
The community is invited to participate in the parade with decorated vehicles, floats and golf carts. For more information, call Post Commander Chuck Henry at 409-5209.
A meal and short program for participants will follow at the Garrett American Legion Post.
