Today, Aug. 15
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, DeKalb Invitational.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with East Noble, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Prairie Heights, here.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school football, scrimmage at Fremont.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Central Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Churubusco.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Lakeland.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Adams Central.
Saturday
7:30 a.m. — Varsity girls golf, New Haven Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, South Side Invitational, Fort Wayne.
Monday, Aug. 21
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at East Noble.
6 p.m. — Reserve football with Adams Central, here.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
5 p.m. — Middle school football with DeKalb, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball scrimmage with DeKalb, here.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country, Maple Creek Invitational, Fort Wayne.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Woodlan.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Woodlan, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Columbia City, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.