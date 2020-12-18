GARRETT — Taylor Smith is back where she wants to be.
As a player, Smith was a force to be reckoned with as a member of Garrett’s volleyball team.
Now, she has the opportunity to teach and mold players as the new head coach.
Smith was named to the position at the Dec. 14 Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board meeting.
This past season, she was an assistant and reserve team coach for a Railroader program that’s experienced a ton of success in recent years, including back-to-back 29-win campaigns.
Smith, now 22, was KPC Media Group’s Volleyball Prep of the Year in 2014 and 2015. At Garrett, she recorded 1,258 kills, 1,180 digs, 354 blocks and 343 aces, including 95 aces as a senior.
Younger sister Logan has signed to play volleyball at Jacksonville State.
“It was a pretty special year just because it being my sister’s senior year in high school,” she said. “I thought it would be a cool opportunity to get into coaching and also to be able to spend her last season with her,” Smith said.
“I’m excited to be back home, especially after being away for four years for college and being able to give back to the program that meant so much to me in high school,” she said. “It’s a really neat opportunity to be back and to be able to work with the program again.”
In May, she graduated from the University of Maryland. Smith teaches STEAM for seventh-grade students, a project-based, extra-curricular class, and the eighth-grade college and careers class.
“Being away from family for so long, it’s so nice to be back home with the family again,” Smith said. “It was definitely great to have that experience.
“On the East Coast, it’s a different lifestyle, but I really like being back home.”
Her father, Matt, is principal at Garrett High School, and her mother, Tammy, teaches at J.E. Ober Elementary School.
“I still get to be around them a lot, and people I work with at the middle school — Bob Lapadot and Mallory Clifford — were my coaches when I was in high school,” she said. “It’s nice to come home. Garrett’s a pretty tight-knit community. They welcomed me back quickly.”
The new Railroader mentor believes she will be able to coach players in all roles.
“I definitely have lots of experience from the player’s side of things, understanding the different perspective of different roles, from being maybe the standout player to more of a role player in college,” Smith explained. “Those things give me lots of different perspectives. That kind of helped coming into coaching, being able to understand where girls’ heads are at based on the role they have.
“Being able to see their sides of things more as I go into coaching and making those big decisions; it may not seem like a big deal at the time, but that’s a girl’s playing time.”
Smith is excited to get started.
“It’s an awesome opportunity, especially being part of the program last year, to be able to build that relationship,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about that, and I hope the girls feel better about that going into next season, knowing that it’s not going to be a complete stranger.
“They’ll have known me a little bit, so I think that will help us all get on the same page a little bit faster.”
