GARRETT — An existing program will get a big financial boost to expand its offerings.
Club JAM, a program through the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, recently received two $500 community grants — one each from the Auburn Walmart store and Walmart Distribution Center.
Club JAM is a free, safe place program that takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. during the school year, youth advocate Blake Leatherman explained.
“We have a bunch of different programs set up, dealing with everything from life after school, college and career readiness. We go over mental health and do a lot of physical health in there as well,” Leatherman said.
“Essentially, teens come in after school. We feed them, we sit down and hang out with them,” he continued. “We go through a lesson plan that we have planned for the day, keep tabs on them, ask them how things are going on in their lives … just kind of ward over them for two and a half, three hours.”
“The JAM Center was kind of founded on this idea of having a place for the teens for the community to go, and it just continued to grow and grow,” Megan Knowles, director of marketing and communications added. “This was the first group we wanted to serve in the very early days.”
With the grants, the goal is to expand teen programming, Evan Long, director of family and well-being said.
“We’re looking at expanding the teen programming, what we’re doing in Club JAM,” he said. “Extra money allows us to get new things: new equipment, new things for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), new things for college and career readiness.
“It allows us to have guest speakers come in and it allows us to expand things we offer to teens, such as programs for at-risk youth and delinquency programs in conjunction with the school,” Long added. “This will help us shore that up, fund some of those ideas, to better support teens.
“We’re that little chunk of time after school, but there’s 24 hours in a day,” Long said. A big focus this year will be math assistance.
“We’re really excited,” Knowles said. “Our Club JAM program has been impacting youth for a long time.” The center is wrapping up its third year of teen summer programming.
“We’re trying to be really mindful of what teens are interested in, how we can support them through their journeys, and like Blake said, provide a safe space for them to be themselves.”
Pre-COVID, 25-30 students came through the doors for programs at the JAM Center. Since then, some of them have grown out of the program or have jobs, with numbers dropping by almost half.
“Our numbers are going up, though,” Long said. “We are seeing a lot of incoming sixth-graders. They can start in the summer and get a feel for the program.
“We actually kids who aren’t even GKB students,” he continued. “We can serve any teenager in the area.” Homeschool students and students who attend schools in Noble County have to the JAM Center to participate.
“It’s not limited to just GKB kids,” Leatherman said. “We get them from all over the place.”
Each month, the center hosts large programs for teens. The next one is a bonfire from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Another popular activity is a Halloween dodgeball event with food and other games.
