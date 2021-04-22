Averi Weber wins writing contest

GARRETT — Averi Weber is the second-grade division winner of the PBS Kids Go! writers contest.
The Garrett Public Library served as an entry point for the PBS contest.
Weber's book, "Sick Day," will move on to the Regional level to compete with other stories around the region. The book delighted all the staff that had a chance to read it.
“I really enjoyed the illustrations. Some of our most favorite books at the library are pop-up books or board books with different textures. Averi’s book captured all those things and has a fun relatable plot also,” Kristan Donk, the library's Youth Services Manager explained.
As fate would have it, local author Holly Niner was in the library doing research for her next book and was able to read Averi’s story.
“I loved the creative artwork and the timeliness of the story as it related to the pandemic," Niner said. "As an author, I particularly appreciated that this young author wove the words and artwork together to create a satisfying story with a problem and a resolution, great vocabulary, and a nice story arc. I look forward to seeing more of Averi's work in the future.”
The Garrett Public Library is proud to be a local entry point for the contest and work with PBS-39 to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. “We wish Averi the best of luck in Regionals and cannot wait to see her submission next year!”
