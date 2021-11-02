U.S. Marine Corps Major Scott Stafford, a Garrett High School graduate, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Aug. 2.
He was promoted by Colonel Sean P. Dynan, Commanding Officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Lt. Col. Stafford will be serving as the 15th MEU executive officer. He will be second in charge of the 15th MEU and will serve directly under Col. Dynan.
The MEU is a forward-deployed amphibious force and remains a critical component of our national security demands for forward presence, crisis response, power projection and theatre security cooperation. Since 2010, MEUs supported NATO operations in Libya, including a successful recovery of a downed F-15 pilot; supported major combat operations in Afghanistan; rescued mariners aboard the MV Magellan Star from Somali pirates; and provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Haiti, Pakistan, Philippines and Japan.
Lt. Col. Stafford has been faithfully serving since he enlisted in the Air Force in 2002. While in the Air Force, he deployed in support of combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom II attached to the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion/ 27th Infantry Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division.
Following his enlisted service, he attended USMC Officer Candidates School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in March 2006. Upon graduation from The Basic School in October 2006, he reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida for initial flight training. Lieutenant Colonel Stafford was designated a Naval Aviator in January 2009 and was selected to fly the CH-53E helicopter.
As a CH-53 pilot, he completed a seven-month deployment with the 13th MEU in 2011. Seven months after his return from the 13th MEU deployment, he volunteered to deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2 for another seven-month combat tour. Lt. Col. Stafford accumulated more than 140 combat flight hours supporting combat operations in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province. Lt. Col. Stafford also deployed twice in support of the 31st MEU as the Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 262 (REINFORCED) Executive Officer.
His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (second award), Air Medal (second award), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a Humanitarian Service Medal.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Trine University, an associate’s degree in information systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force and a Master’s Degree in International Relations from New England College.
Stafford has been married to his wife, Laura, for 18 years, and has two daughters, Anna, 18, and Ashley, 15. His parents, Roger and Suzanne Stafford, reside in Garrett.
