Internship Focus: Jordan Baer

GARRETT — My name is Jordan Baer. I am an intern for Worldwide Auctioneers in Auburn, Indiana.
I help out in the office, take care of the mail, and learn components of photography and graphic design.
My favorite part is learning about how a company this large functions and learning about new stuff daily. The best professional advice I’ve received is to know what the end goal is. Always think ahead and take the necessary steps to achieve the goal.
I would recommend an internship to get students because it teaches you how to work in the real world and you learn life skills that aren’t taught in school.
I’d like to thank my co-workers and managers at Worldwide for making my experience as an intern enjoyable and eventful. I’m glad I had the opportunity to learn alongside the company and its assets.
