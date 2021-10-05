Marla Gordon
AVILLA — Marla K. Gordon, 64, of Avilla, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Esther Grawcock
AVILLA — Esther I. Grawcock, 78, of Avilla, died Sept. 28, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Janet Snyder
AUBURN — Janet G. Snyder, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Tamara Gilbert
ASHLEY — Tamara Kay “Tammy” (Reinoehl) Gilbert, 52, of Ashley, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Shuler
FORT WAYNE — Barbara L. Shuler, 86, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Ashley, died Sept. 30, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Michael Busche Sr.
SPENCERVILLE — Michael S. Busche Sr., 71, of Spencerville, died Sept. 28, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Boyd
MORTON, Miss. — Charlotte Ann Boyd, 77, of Morton, Mississippi and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Funeral services took place Sept. 28, 2021 in Mississippi.
Rosemarie Grubb
KENDALLVILLE — Rosemarie (Busick) Murphy Grubb, 74, of Kendallville, died Sept. 29, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dorette Hess
HUNTERTOWN — Dorette J. Hess, 87, of Huntertown and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 27, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
