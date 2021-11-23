Today, Nov. 23
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Angola.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Heritage, here.
Saturday
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
Monday, Nov. 29
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Hamilton, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with DeKalb, here.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Lakeland.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Woodlan.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball at Eastside.
Thursday, Dec. 2
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Friday, Dec. 3
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
Saturday, Dec. 4
9 a.m. — Reserve wrestling at Adams Central.
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling, NECC Super Dual, at West Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Eastside, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.