GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday adopted two ordinances during a brief session in City Hall.
The first measure outlining customer responsibilities when it comes to repairing or replacing faulty water lines, introduced and passed on first reading at the June 15 meeting, was unanimously adopted Tuesday.
At the earlier session, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said the ordinance is in the best interests of both the water utility and customers, providing a process to identify leaks between the curb and home as the responsibility of the homeowner.
The ordinance allows the city to enter the premises to inspect a leak, if suspected. If the homeowner does not allow the city on site, water service to the home could be shut off.
Once a leak is determined, a written notice will be given to the property owner, giving 45 days to make repairs. The customer should be able to show substantial progress in completion of repair within 21 days after notice is given.
The complete cost of repair is the responsibility of the property owner. Under the ordinance, if repair is not completed within 45 days after notice is served, the city can shut off the customer’s water service.
In the event water service is cut off for failure to abide by the ordinance, the city can impose a $10 per-day fine until the repair has been made to the satisfaction of the water utility before water service will be resumed.
The second ordinance creates a fund that will exclusively receive funds from American Rescue Plan Act. Under the measure, the Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle serves as custodian and auditing agent of the fund. Garrett is to receive $1.3 million in two payments, with the first half to arrive soon, according to Conkle.
The funds are to be used to cover costs incurred by the City of Garrett by Dec. 31, 2024 in response to the public health emergency due to COVID-19 or its negative impact. This includes assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality, according to the ordinance.
Other areas of response include essential workers during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers in the city and government services, provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of the city, and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Under the ordinance, the mayor will develop a plan that will detail the specific uses of the fund. Any specific appropriations approved by the Common Council will be considered part of the plan or an amendment to the plan.
A copy of a proposed inter-local agreement with DeKalb County Central Dispatch was tabled until City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff has an opportunity to compare the agreement with the former version.
The agreement shows changes that ambulances are now dispatched through Parkview Emergency Medical Services in Fort Wayne. EMS vehicles are still housed in Garrett and DeKalb County.
In other business, Councilman Tom Kleeman said conditions at the recycling bins seem to be improving since the situation was discussed at the last meeting.
“They are in very good shape, but would love to see some asphalt at some time,” Kleeman said of the gravel driveway at the site.
Councilman Todd Sattison said improvements have also been seen at the Auburn recycling site.
Following up on a resident concern, Councilwoman Amanda Charles asked if an all-clear tone has been used following tornado siren alerts.
Police Chief Roland McPherson said he thought it had not been used in years. Mayor Todd Fiandt said he would check out the situation.
Charles also inquired on the status of the Freeman property scheduled for demolition on East Quincy Street. She noted it looks worse now than before the residents were ordered to evacuate earlier this spring.
Brinkerhoff said the city is not yet in control of the property, but he is petitioning the court Thursday for the deed on one part of the parcel.
“Hopefully the condition (of the property) will change sooner than later for the better,” Brinkerhoff said.
Fiandt also offered kudos to all who helped last week’s Heritage Days, including city employees.
“It’s nice to see people face-to-face,” he said, thanking all who were involved, including the Rotary Club for the fireworks display.
