Parade of Lights is Saturday
GARRETT — The annual Holiday Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, Nov. 19.
The event begins with entertainment and lighting at Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association’s Parade of Lights begins at 5:30 p.m.
Following the parade, the movie, “A Christmas Story,” will be shown at the Silver Screen Cinema, 111 S. Randolph St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.