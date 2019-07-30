The forecast was for 94 degrees.
Ha! We fooled the weatherman. We had a breeze at about 15 mph and cloud cover that kept the temperature around 83 when we started and only 87 degrees when all the golfers were off the course. Much to my amazement I didn’t hear one complaint from the 136 golfers that answered the 8 o’clock shotgun start.
First Flight Results
The Class of 1988 boys finally broke through the winner’s circle with a 6-stroke improvement over last year at 59. I can only think of one reason this happened. They were on the same starting tee as a foursome of 1988 girls. Must have been showing off. The boys team was Dan Weimer, Brian Vogel, Todd Sattison and Clay Beber. One-back and finishing in second place was the team of Rocky and Todd Rowe and Scott and Rex Wilcoxson with a 4-stroke improvement over last year. A 63 was good for third place for the team of Travis Gaar, John Charles, Brian Weller and Steve Kelham.
All alone with a 64 was the team of Steve Kennedy, Tim Griffin and after a long absence, Larry Getts. Four teams tied at 65. Mark and Jed Feagler, Mike Esselburn and Greg Heal; Chad Harshman, Rob Bell, Tim Lempert and Ty Maggert; Greg Grubb, Kim Oster, Kraig Kelham and Brad Johnson; Merlin Bartels, Joe Newbaurer, Cliff Gunion and the guy who made all the putts, Tony Foar. Three teams had 66s — Kip Maggert, Greg Velpel, Tim Vogel and Steve Bowman; Bob Novy, Randy Armstrong, Wayne Funk and Bruce Cattell; and Rick Reeves, Mike Kock, Mars Wolford and John Flora.
Three teams came in at 4-under par 68. Jeff and Wes Emenhiser, Mike Chester and Bobby York; and a wonderful team of beautiful young ladies playing and having a ball out there, Mary Kay (Yoder) Weeks, Lisa (Englehard) Murphy and Julie DePew. Nice score and an improvement of four strokes: and Bob and Andy Petcoff, Paul Ridenour Max Teders. Max usually plays with Wayne Bartels, but Wayne was laid up with some leg problems and couldn’t play. Get well Wayne, we missed you!
Four teams came in at 2-under-par 70 — long time team members Dave Shafer, Eric Bickel, Rick Kneisley and Randy Oliver, along with the first team to register every year — Gene, Doug, Bret Cramer and Jim Neeley; and wow! wow! wow! the second Class of 1988 team, only this time it was the distaff side. The women, Bridget (Creager) Putt, Deb Smurr, Tammy (Bodey) Maggert, Denise (Bush) Schubert and Emily (Tuttle) McClain. I really enjoyed seeing three of you sitting in a golf cart, and by the way, the matching hats were a hoot. They started on the same tee as their classmates and it sure must have helped as they improved 10 shots.
Nick Hoot led his wife, Cheryl and Kathy and Judy Maroney to a first-time 70. Shooting the same this year as last year with at 71 was the team of Paul and Ed Beber, Matt Kurtz and Joe Mansfield. All alone at 73 as the team of Dean Weimer, Doug Mossberger and Sam Malcolm, and bringing up the rear at 75 was Jerry and Gene Teders, Tim Hippensteel and Jan Fraze.
Championship
It was a wonderful unprecedented run at the top with a three-peat, but all good things must come to an end and the team that replaced the champs with a 59 was Paul, Randy and Tony Surfus with Kyle Branscum. In second place on the back up was the team Blotkamp — Bob, John, Ron and Tom with a 60. Nice score even with a wounded brother. Another 60 for third place was Jim and Chris Vogel, Kyle Claxton and Chase Hall. A 61 for team Kleeman led by the ageless one Herb and the three sons, Mike, Pat and Tom. What a wonderful experience to play with your dad at 90-plus years old.
The three- peat team didn’t fall that far and finished with a 62. Bill Yoder, Steve Mansfield, Denny Worden and Randy Rupp were indeed great champions for the last three years, turning back all who challenged them. RIP champions! Another 62 and four shots better than last year was my 1959 classmate John Hutton and son Craig, Hulen Branscum and Bruce Schlosser. Rounding out the 62s, “Big” George Hathaway and Bill Corry with Ed and Adam Kelham shot the same score as last year.
Three teams tied with 64 led by Ethan Follett, Noah Sattison, Kiann McDonald and Ben Purdy. Team Pfeiffer —dad Dale, sons Chase and Lucas and daughter Heather. Last but not least were the boys from 1959 Walter Beber, John Kobiela, Jolly Chisholm and T.J. Wolpert as a fill-in for Ron Conrad who couldn’t make it.
John Dudash, Paul Warfield and Eric Mossberger with a nice improvement from a 68 last year. Also at 65 was Karsten Cooper, Jacob LaTurner, Chris Colby and Noah Follett.
Aaron Smith, Jim Slain and Kyle Mahnesmith shot a 66 and Steve Steward, Dave “Frog” Wiant, Wayne Peters and Bruce Nason matched our 66. Closing out the championship group with a 69 was the team of Steve Osterhout, Todd Stewart, Alan Wochnker and Chris Osterhout. All teams in the Championship finished at least under par. Good Golfing
Proxies
Long drive from red tees — Julie DePew
Long drive white tees — Chris Vogel
Closest to pin from white tees — Bruce Cattell
Long drive from blue tees —Todd Sattison
Skins
Three skins in the first flight — a 2 on number 11 by the team of Greg Grubb, Kim Oster, Kraig Kelham and Brad Johnson; Travis Gaar, John Charles, Brian Weller and Steve Kelham with a 3 on hole 4; and Dan Weimer, Brian Vogel, Todd Sattison and Clay Beber had a 3 on 17. The three skins were worth 80 dollars each.
Sponsors
In an effort to support the Alumni Scholarship Fund that provides four $1,500.00 scholarships eacy year, we sought sponsors for each hole. We were successful through the effort of Curt Custer and others to get the following businesses. A huge thank you for the following:
Custer Grain, Brinkerhoff Law Firm, Insurance Trustees, Bill Yoder Ford, Tireville, MJS Apparel,
Miller’s Merry Manor, JY Design, Flower Pot, Hixson Sand & Gravel, Diederich Self Storage, Interiors by Thomas, Hair Dimensions, Thomas Funeral Home, City of Garrett, Hair Shed, Garrett State Bank and Horizon Bank.
A thank you to the alumni help that checked in the golfers, the four gentlemen that provided the donuts, and the golf course for the coffee and having the course in wonderful shape.
A special shout out to Chuck Bavis for the trophies; oldest alumni for the umpteenth year in a row to Herb Kleeman and the Czar award to David “Frog” Wiant who has been a loyal teacher, coach, mayor and supporter of the alumni golf outing.
Since taking over the Garrett Alumni Golf Weekend some 28 years ago, I would like to thank all the alumni golfers that have played and helped make this golf outing an outstanding success. We, the golfers have contributed more than $15,000 to the GHS Scholarship Fund and we had a lot of fun along the way.
From the original 16 golfers in my first year to a high of 160 golfers several times, I have enjoyed my tenure as the guy in charge of the golf outing. It has been a labor of love and dedication to the City of Garrett and Garrett High School. We are unique in our All-School Alumni Weekend with the golf outing being a basic foundation of the entire weekend.
I leave with the anticipation that you will all support whomever replaces me and continue to “keep ‘em in the fairways.”
