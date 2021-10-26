Come out to support veterans
To the editor:
On Nov. 6, DeKalb County will host its annual DeKalb County Veterans Day Parade in Garrett. Parade line-up will be at 11:30 a.m. and the parade will start at noon at the VFW Post 1892, on Cowen Street in Garrett.
Everyone is welcome to participate, floats, golf carts, cars, trucks, etc.
Call the Garrett American Legion Post 178 at 357-5133 or Commander Chuck Henry at 409-5209.
Come out and show your support for our veterans.
Lunch and a short program for all participants will be held at the Garrett American Legion following the parade.
Hope to see you at the parade.
Chuck Henry
Commander Post 178
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.